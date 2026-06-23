Expanded collaboration will support thermal and acoustic insulation solutions to enhance the A220 passenger experience

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M and Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, have signed a long-term supply agreement to help drive the continued advancement of passenger comfort and aircraft performance on the Airbus A220. The agreement underscores both companies' commitment to innovation in aircraft design and passenger experience.

3M and Airbus announce agreement to advance A220 passenger comfort and aircraft performance through advanced insulation technology.

3M will provide advanced thermal and acoustic insulation solutions for the aircraft cabin. The thermal materials will help improve the aircraft's operational performance, while the acoustic insulation will be integrated throughout the cabin to absorb and reduce engine and airframe noise, creating a more pleasant environment for passengers and crew.

"Our long-term agreement with Airbus reflects the value of deep collaboration in bringing advanced materials science to the future of aviation," said Eric Forbes, vice president of Aerospace and Defense at 3M. "Together, we are helping enhance both comfort and performance through technologies that passengers can feel directly in the cabin and that airlines can rely on across the life of the aircraft."

3M maintains a longstanding collaboration with Airbus across a broad portfolio of value-added solutions, drawing on its global scale and materials science platform to support programs that extend beyond the A220. Looking ahead, 3M will continue working closely with Airbus teams around the world on future innovations that enhance both the onboard passenger experience and the operational needs of airlines.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company