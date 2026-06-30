Multi-year global partnership will focus on lightweight materials, manufacturing and testing to aid on-track performance

ST. PAUL, Minn. and INDIANAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadillac Formula 1® Team and 3M today announced a multi-year global partnership to push the limits of innovation in the world's toughest laboratory, Formula 1®. As the team's Official Material Science Partner, 3M scientists and engineers will work closely with the Cadillac Formula 1® Team to support car development, advance performance and streamline operations.

3M joins Cadillac Formula 1® Team as Official Material Science Partner to accelerate racing performance

The partnership unites two industry-leading American companies with deep expertise in design and precision engineering. The initial collaboration will center on lightweight materials, bonding and surface preparation, manufacturing optimization, laboratory testing and trackside support. In Formula 1®, where every detail is tested under extreme conditions, only the highest-performing technologies can provide a material advantage.

"At 3M, we apply science and manufacturing expertise to help solve complex challenges," said William Brown, 3M chairman and CEO. "This partnership demonstrates how 3M technologies can drive results in a highly demanding environment by advancing speed, efficiency and performance."

Formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team combines engineering excellence with a clear focus on innovation and performance. 3M will support the team through material selection, process optimization, testing and real-time trackside assistance. Backed by a broad technology portfolio and manufacturing expertise, 3M can help accelerate the path from development to application.

"We're proud to welcome 3M to the Cadillac Formula 1® Team," said Tyler Epp, global head of commercial strategy, Cadillac Formula 1® Team. "They share our belief that championships are won in the details, and their materials and R&D will help us compete where the margins matter most."

3M brings more than a century of automotive experience to the collaboration, with technologies already at work in vehicles on roads around the world. The Formula 1® track provides 3M with a high-speed innovation environment to validate technologies, test materials at their limits and accelerate product development cycles. The highest-performing solutions can be rapidly translated and scaled across global automotive manufacturers, accelerating advancement of next-generation vehicles.

3M will also harness the global platform of Formula 1® to accelerate growth and brand visibility through car and team branding, while Cadillac Formula 1® Team will leverage 3M's industry leading R&D to explore additional areas of performance, including chassis development, advanced materials research and other technical applications that support long-term performance and efficiency.

Excel Sports Management, the agency of record for Cadillac Formula 1® Team, supported partnership discussions between 3M and the team.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

About Cadillac Formula 1® Team

The Cadillac Formula 1® Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1® World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1® Team is building everything from the ground up - from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team made its Formula 1® debut in 2026.

About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1®, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1® Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport. Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower-emission cars, trucks and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

SOURCE 3M Company