3M launches Ask 3M, an AI-powered tool for faster access to technical expertise

New digital assistant helps customers evaluate 3M materials, compare options and solve application challenges

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M has launched Ask 3M, a new AI-powered digital assistant that gives industrial customers direct, self-service access to 3M technical expertise. Available now at ask.3m.com, the tool helps users evaluate 3M materials, compare options, and address application challenges more efficiently.



"Our customers rely on 3M for deep application expertise and collaborative problem-solving across a wide range of industries," said Chris Goralski, Group President, Safety and Industrial Business Group, 3M. "Ask 3M extends that expertise in a new way, giving customers faster, more direct access to the information they need to evaluate options and make decisions."

3M has launched Ask 3M, a new AI-powered digital assistant that gives industrial customers direct, self-service access to 3M technical expertise. Available now at ask.3m.com, the tool helps users evaluate 3M materials, compare options, and address application challenges more efficiently. Speed Speed 3M has launched Ask 3M, a new AI-powered digital assistant that gives industrial customers direct, self-service access to 3M technical expertise. Available now at ask.3m.com, the tool helps users evaluate 3M materials, compare options, and address application challenges more efficiently.

Ask 3M's responses are built on verified documentation and application knowledge across the company's 49 technology platforms. The conversational AI experience currently focuses on industrial adhesives and tapes, with plans to expand into additional categories over time.

Customers can ask questions in plain language and receive quick answers on topics such as finding the right 3M adhesive or tape for specific applications, locating information on 3M products, and identifying recommended methods for solving problems. By simplifying product discovery and technical exploration, Ask 3M supports a smoother, more self-directed experience for finding information and choosing a suitable 3M solution.

During Ask 3M's testing and development phase, a production engineer in the industrial manufacturing sector used the tool to address an active engineering challenge: bonding polypropylene thermoplastic to insulation foam in a sheet metal assembly within a 24-hour cure window.

"It took a very basic question and it helped us unfold all the other needs in order to pinpoint a product," he said. "It's definitely a tool that we would use on a daily basis."

Questions can cover both 3M product information and specific application challenges, such as:

Which structural adhesive can bond carbon fiber and aluminum sheeting?

Compare details of 3M VHB Tape 5952 and Adhesive Transfer Tape 468MP.

How do I use 3M Scotch-Weld DP420NS Black?

Ask 3M's conversational interface will feel familiar to users of AI chat tools, but its answers are grounded in verified 3M documentation, company expertise, and validated product knowledge -- not open internet data. It also links product suggestions to authorized 3M distributors and allows users to download source documents directly in the conversation.

Every day, customers rely on 3M materials and technologies to help keep their operations moving. By reducing delays that often come with time-consuming conversations, site visits, or extended email follow-up, Ask 3M expands access to 3M expertise through a faster, self-service customer experience.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company