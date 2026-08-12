4 Pillar Trading Launches to Bring Institutional-Grade Trading Education to Retail Traders

New online trading education and mentoring platform unites five market veterans to help retail traders build a disciplined, process-driven approach to trading.

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of 4 Pillar Trading, founded by five experienced market professionals: Ed Shek, Anthony Iser, Jason McDonald, Raj Malhotra and Anil Tewari.

Drawing on decades of experience at firms including Goldman Sachs, UBS, CSFB, JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, Commerzbank, Kelusa Capital, RWC, Everest Capital, and Cazenove, the team brings institutional-grade rigour to educating and mentoring the retail trading community.

Ed Shek, Founding Partner 4 Pillar Trading Anthony Iser, Founding Partner 4 Pillar Trading

With a combined century+ of market experience and 50 years of mentoring students and financial market participants, the founding team is bringing 4 Pillar Trading to life with a clear purpose: to help retail traders build a sustainable, fundamental approach to trading and risk management - one grounded in process, not prediction.

A Mission Built on Discipline, Not Shortcuts

At the core of 4 Pillar Trading is a simple belief: successful trading is the result of consistent application of sound process over time. The platform's mission is to build independent, process-driven traders by focusing on institutional methods, disciplined execution, and long-term thinking - equipping members with the skills to operate confidently without reliance on tips, signals, or shortcuts.

4 Pillar Trading is an equities and options education and mentoring community that teaches trading as a professional discipline.

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"4 Pillar Trading was built by answering a simple question: what would have been most useful if we were starting our trading careers today?

The answer…. a foundational education structured into an institutional level framework, a community of like-minded traders, and most importantly, high touch contact with experienced mentors.

Knowledge is only the starting point.

Developing the judgement to apply that knowledge consistently in real time as markets evolve is what ultimately separates successful traders from the rest.

4 Pillar Trading is the bridge between knowing and doing".

- Ed Shek, Founding Partner, 4 Pillar Trading

A Word of Thanks

The founding team also extend their sincere thanks to ITPM, recognizing the valuable years behind them.

Their support and shared commitment to trader education helped lay the groundwork for this next chapter.

Media Contact:

Anthony Iser

+61435896994

[email protected]

SOURCE 4 Pillar Trading