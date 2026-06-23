43% of U.S. Online Shoppers Are Using AI to Shop, But They Still Trust Humans More

New Product.ai research finds shoppers are building a verification habit by hand — and identifies a "$25 AI Autonomy Threshold," the price ceiling above which consumers won't act on an AI recommendation without checking another source first. (Based on a survey of 1,463 U.S. online shoppers, April 2026)

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are reaching for AI to help them shop in record numbers, but they're not ready to take its word for it. According to the Trust in AI Commerce Report, a new study released today by Product.ai, 43% of U.S. online shoppers have used an AI assistant to research a purchase in the past 90 days. Yet among those who use AI, 86% still verify the AI's recommendation through another source before they buy.

"Shoppers who already use AI are doing the verification work themselves: 86% of them check the AI's recommendation against another source before they buy. They are doing by hand what should be automatic. Product.ai is the verified layer that gives them an answer they can act on. We verify what AI cannot," said Michael Quoc, Founder & CEO of Product.ai.

Adoption is real, and it's accelerating

AI has moved quickly from novelty to routine. More than four in ten online shoppers (43%) have turned to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or Perplexity to research a product in just the past three months. Among shoppers under 44, that figure climbs to roughly 55 to 58 percent.

But trust hasn't caught up, especially when the price goes up

For all that adoption, shoppers are keeping AI on a short leash. Just 14% of AI users said they trust its recommendations without checking another source first. The other 86% verify, looking the product up on the brand's site, reading customer reviews, asking someone they know, or running a search before completing the purchase.

That caution grows as the stakes rise. Asked the most they'd spend on an AI-recommended product without consulting any other source, 42% of all shoppers drew the line under $25 — a price point the report names the AI Autonomy Threshold — and more than 60% capped it at $50 or less. Only 5% would trust AI for a purchase over $500.

The most trusted sources are still human

When shoppers ranked seven sources by how much they trust each for product research, AI landed sixth, ahead of only YouTube creators. Friends and family ranked first, followed by online customer reviews and expert publications, with brand and retailer websites close behind.

"Shoppers trust AI to help them research. They just want to confirm it before they spend. A friend, a verified review, an expert: those are the checks people reach for today. We are building Product.ai to be that trusted source," said Quoc.

Adoption and trust both fall with age

The generational divide is stark. Among shoppers under 44, AI adoption for product research runs between 55 and 58 percent. It drops to 44% for those aged 44 to 54, and falls below 30% for shoppers 55 and older. Trust in AI follows the same downward slope with age. Younger shoppers are both the most likely to use AI and the most comfortable relying on what it tells them, while older shoppers remain largely on the sidelines. Even among the youngest and most AI-fluent shoppers, however, the verification habit holds.

Read the full report

The complete Trust in AI Commerce Report, including the full data on verification behavior, category-level trust, and demographic breakdowns, is available at product.ai/research/trust-in-ai-commerce-report/.

Methodology

Product.ai surveyed U.S. online shoppers to understand how they are using AI to research purchases and how much they trust the recommendations they get back. The survey was fielded through the Cint general-population panel and drew 1,463 complete responses from U.S. adults who shop online. All findings are self-reported and represent a snapshot of shopper attitudes in the second quarter of 2026.

About Product.ai

Product.ai (formerly Demand.io) is the truth layer for commerce. Built on a proprietary adversarial verification methodology that stress-tests product claims against physics, economics, and engineering constraints, Product.ai delivers ground truth for every shopping decision. Through a truth conversation that spans exploration, research, comparison, and timing, Product.ai gives shoppers the calibrated confidence to know what to buy, what to skip, and why. The company is bootstrapped, profitable, and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Product.ai