47 Compton High School Students Earn Unreal Engine Credentials as CTE Pathway Achieves 92% Pass Rate

COMPTON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compton Early College High School is demonstrating how schools can turn student interest in gaming and technology into measurable career outcomes, with students achieving a 92% pass rate on the Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals certification exam and 47 students earning the credential through a structured game development pathway supported by Gameplan.com.

Compton Early College High School Compton Unified School District

Students in the school's Game Development program progress through a multi-course pathway leading to certification. Throughout the program, students use Unreal Engine to build interactive 3D environments, design playable experiences, and develop original work for their portfolios.

The program has produced measurable student outcomes, including:

47 students earning the Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals credential

92% certification pass rate among pathway students

95% positive student ratings

27,857 minutes of student learning

Original, portfolio-ready projects created using Unreal Engine

The pathway is led by Career and Technical Education teacher Larry Hood, who teaches Game Design, AP Computer Science, and Esports at Compton Early College High School.

Before adopting Gameplan's Game Design Fundamentals curriculum, Hood relied on a combination of textbooks, Epic Games resources, and community-created materials that required significant time to organize and adapt for students new to game development.

Gameplan provided a structured curriculum with pacing, assessments, teacher resources, and flexible learning tools that could be incorporated into the school's existing CTE pathway.

"The content was exactly what I needed for the course," Hood said.

With a consistent instructional structure in place, students were able to progress from foundational game design concepts to more advanced real-time 3D projects. Student work included interactive environments, original landscapes, playable game levels, and projects incorporating player movement, checkpoints, collectibles, lighting, materials, and Blueprint scripting.

The experience also helps students develop skills that extend beyond game development, including communication, teamwork, project management, presentation, problem-solving, testing, and iteration. Students who progressed more quickly through the curriculum often supported classmates with technical challenges, creating additional opportunities for collaboration and leadership.

Real-time 3D technology is increasingly relevant across game development, animation, virtual production, visual effects, architecture, engineering, simulation, and interactive media. The Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals credential gives students an opportunity to validate foundational skills while building work they can showcase in future academic and career opportunities.

For schools and districts, Compton Early College High School's results provide an example of how high-interest subjects can become structured, career-connected learning experiences.

Many schools already have students interested in gaming, digital creation, and technology. The challenge is providing teachers with the curriculum, instructional structure, and assessment tools needed to turn that interest into a sustainable CTE pathway.

The results in Compton show the potential of combining student interest, teacher leadership, hands-on projects, and a clear certification goal.

Students leave the pathway with more than exposure to game design. They leave with completed projects, validated technical skills, and a clearer understanding of career opportunities connected to real-time 3D technology.

About Gameplan

Gameplan helps schools transform high-interest subjects into CTE-aligned career pathways where students develop real-world skills, earn certification opportunities, and create portfolio-ready work.

For more information, visit Gameplan.com.

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SOURCE Gameplan Education Inc.