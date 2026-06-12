49NORTH ANNOUNCES U.S. AIR FORCE CONTRACT RENEWAL

U.S. Department of War renews long-term commitment to Global Procedure Designer to support global military operations

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - 49North, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), today confirmed that the United States Air Force (USAF) has renewed its long-term contract for Global Procedure Designer (GPD) through a new Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) agreement, reinforcing continued reliance on the platform to support global military operations.

In support of the continued deployment and sustainment of the platform, Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), on behalf of 49North, has been awarded a contract by the United States Air Force for Global Procedure Designer services, including operations support, help desk services, and software sustainment. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling value of up to US$43 million through June 2031, with an initial fiscal 2026 funding obligation of approximately US$4.7 million. Work under the contract will be performed in Richmond, British Columbia.

GPD is an advanced solution supporting procedure design in accordance with industry regulations – ICAO PANS-OPS, FAA TERPS, and NATO MIPS criteria. It enables highly efficient and precise design across all phases of flight through continuous evaluation against aeronautical data, terrain, and obstacles, supporting high standards of aviation safety.

Developed over more than two decades and in operational use globally, GPD has been used to design tens of thousands of conventional and RNAV procedures. The platform is deployed by defence organizations, including the United States Department of War and NATO members, as well as major air navigation service providers, where reliability and accuracy are mission critical. GPD automates complex calculations and continuously validates procedures against current criteria and datasets, reducing development timelines, enhancing design consistency, and minimizing the potential for human error.

The renewed USAF IDIQ contract—covering a base year plus four option years — extends a more than 25-year relationship between 49North and the U.S. Department of War. The agreement provides a long-term framework to maintain and enhance GPD, including annual capability updates, ongoing compliance with evolving procedure design criteria, and continued alignment with cybersecurity and IT requirements.

49North's GPD enables organizations to manage and sustain a complete repository of instrument flight procedures, maintaining alignment with ongoing changes in data and regulatory frameworks. It supports industry standards such as AIXM 5.1 and generates outputs required for validation, flight inspection, and publication, including ARINC-424 coding and digital geometry products.

This renewal is designed to ensure continued compliance with evolving international regulations and foundational data requirements, while maintaining the performance, usability, and reliability established through years of operational use.

Quotes

"Global Procedure Designer has supported U.S. and allied military aviation operations for more than two decades, and the renewal of this long-standing USAF partnership reflects the trust, operational reliability, and continuity the platform has consistently delivered. As mission requirements and regulatory standards continue to evolve, 49North remains focused on supporting mission readiness through safe, efficient, and globally interoperable air operations."

Joe Armstrong, President, 49North

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, expected contract performance, timing and scope of work under the USAF IDIQ agreement, anticipated funding levels and task orders, ongoing development and enhancement of Global Procedure Designer, continued alignment with regulatory, cybersecurity and IT requirements, and the future use, adoption and operational effectiveness of GPD by defence and aviation customers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space and 49North in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space and 49North to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space and 49North believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space and 49North, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space and 49North are not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About 49North

49North delivers sovereign Canadian defence capabilities with a focus on C4ISR and mission critical systems, strengthening decision advantage in complex and contested environments. Building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North brings engineering discipline, operational reliability, and mission assurance to large, mission-critical defence programs. 49North integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across land, air, maritime, and joint domains. Headquartered in Ottawa, 49North brings trusted defence capability to reinforce Canada's long-term sovereignty and security.

www.49NorthDefence.com

SOURCE 49North