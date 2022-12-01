4D Imaging in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022: Enhancements in Spatial and Temporal Resolution Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4D Imaging in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for 4D imaging in healthcare, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace and make informed business decisions regarding 4D imaging in healthcare.

This in-depth analysis of the global 4D imaging in healthcare market includes historical data and market projections on sales by application, product type and end user. It describes the different types of 4D imaging in healthcare and their current and historical market revenues. This report also categorizes the global 4D imaging in healthcare market based on the region (i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Greater Incidence of Coronary Artery Disease

Rising Global Cancer Incidence

Multi-Mode Systems

Enhancements in Spatial and Temporal Resolution

Portable and Wireless Systems

Training for Medical Procedures

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Market Challenges

Recent Achievements in Healthcare Due to 4D Imaging

Report Includes

A brief general outlook and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for 4D imaging in healthcare

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for 4D imaging in healthcare in USD value terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by application, type of systems, end-user, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the global 4D imaging in healthcare market

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global 4D imaging in healthcare market

Updated information on the technology landscape for medical/4D imaging in healthcare market, new product developments, emerging technologies, clinical trials for many pipeline products, and potential markets for future developments of innovative products

Review of the recent patents published and granted on four dimensional medical imaging technologies, applications, and product innovations

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Medical imaging methodology types include:

X-ray.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Ultrasound.

Endoscopy.

Tactile imaging.

Computerized tomography (CT scan).

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

4.1 Global Market for 4D Imaging in Healthcare by Application

4.1.1 Oncology

4.1.2 Cardiology

4.1.3 Neurology and Angiology

4.1.4 Prenatal Care and Gynecology

4.1.5 Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Imaging

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Computed Tomography

5.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.3 Ultrasound

5.1.4 Nuclear Imaging

5.1.5 Other Types of Imaging

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user

6.1 Overview

6.2 End-users

6.2.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

6.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.2.3 Others

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Aurora Imaging Pty. Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Digirad Corp.

Esaote S.P.A

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

