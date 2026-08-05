$50,000 Matching Gift Doubles Impact of Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund as Donations Surpass $300,000

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund has received a significant boost thanks to a $50,000 matching gift from the Azrieli Foundation to the United Way of Thunder Bay, helping donors double their impact as communities across the region continue to respond to the devastating wildfires.

Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund

Established by United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, the Fund has now surpassed $300,000. Donations have been received from across the globe, from Canada and the United States to Ireland, and even as far as Australia. This global response reflects the shared desire to support communities through both the immediate wildfire response and the long-term recovery ahead.

Through the Azrieli Foundation's matching gift, every new donation to the Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to a total of $50,000, providing an opportunity for donors to increase the impact of their contribution and help ensure resources are available where they're needed most.

"Communities are strongest when people come together in times of need. The Azrieli Foundation is proud to support the Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund and stand with the individuals, families and communities affected by this devastating wildfire season. We hope our contribution helps strengthen both immediate recovery efforts and the resilience of communities for the months ahead," says André Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Azrieli Foundation.

The Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund was created in response to inquiries from individuals, workplaces, organizations, and United Ways across Canada seeking meaningful ways to support communities impacted by the wildfires. Funding decisions will continue to be made jointly by United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, informed by ongoing consultation with the City of Thunder Bay Community Support Table, Indigenous organizations, and other community partners. This collaborative approach will help ensure support reaches front-line agencies and service providers assisting evacuees and wildfire-affected communities.

As communities begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding, the Northwestern Ontario Wildfire Community Support Fund will help strengthen the network of organizations working to support individuals, families, and communities impacted by the wildfires.

Those wishing to support the Fund can make a secure online donation by visiting: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/donation-form/northwestern-ontario-wildfire-community-support-fund

About United Way of Thunder Bay

United Way of Thunder Bay brings people and organizations together to address complex social issues and create lasting community change. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and community leadership, United Way works to improve lives and build stronger, healthier communities.

About Thunder Bay Community Foundation

Thunder Bay Community Foundation connects donors with community needs by building endowment funds and investing in charitable initiatives that strengthen communities today and for generations to come.

About the Azrieli Foundation

The Azrieli Foundation supports initiatives in education, science & healthcare, research and the arts, across communities in Canada and Israel. Through innovative and strategic philanthropy, the Foundation strives to empower people of all faiths, ages, backgrounds and abilities to reach their full potential and drive positive change in their communities.

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SOURCE United Way of Thunder Bay