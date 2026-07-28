500 Berkeley County Students to Grow Their Own Food Through New STEM Initiative at Martinsburg Roundhouse and For The Kids, by George Children's Museum

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Berkeley County students will receive hands-on garden kits through a new initiative by the Martinsburg Roundhouse, a National Historic Landmark, and For The Kids, by George Children's Museum that's designed to connect youth with food education, healthy living and environmental stewardship - in collaboration with Growums, Little Green Thumb Foundation, America The Beautiful Foundation's GROW program, The Sunflower Project, a nonprofit program of Unstoppable Future Corporation, and Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority.

Growums Garden Kits Matt Umstead, board chair of the Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority, and Aubrey Ervin, board member at For the Kids, by George Children's Museum

Growums creates kid-friendly kits that make learning to garden simple and exciting; Little Green Thumb Foundation helps educate youth on agriculture and the origins of food; America The Beautiful Foundation's GROW program works to develop the next generation of stewards; The Sunflower Project, a nonprofit program of Unstoppable Future Corporation, partners with communities and nonprofits to plan and launch STEM activations; and Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority manages the Martinsburg Roundhouse.

Five hundred kits are being distributed to school groups that visit the Children's Museum and the Martinsburg Roundhouse, which is managed by the Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority.

For Matt Umstead, board chair of the Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority, the initiative reflects the organization's commitment to engaging in education-focused partnerships that encourage hands-on learning and community connection to what is West Virginia's 16th National Historic Landmark.

"The Roundhouse has been transforming into a place where our community comes together, and this program gives Berkeley County kids something real to hold onto - the chance to grow their own food and discover where it comes from," Umstead said. "We're proud to help launch this STEM initiative and bring this experience to local families."

As a co-host and distribution partner, For The Kids, by George Children's Museum leadership says this pilot is a natural extension of its total-immersion approach to learning.

"Hands-on discovery is at the heart of what we do at the George Children's Museum," said Aubrey Ervin, board member at For The Kids, by George Children's Museum. "Partnering with the Martinsburg Roundhouse to put garden kits in the hands of Berkeley County students lets us extend that mission beyond our walls - kids aren't just learning about food and science, they're growing it themselves. We're thrilled to help bring this to our community."

Organizers estimate each kit could generate approximately $180 in home-grown food value, creating a meaningful economic benefit.

"When a child grows their own food, something shifts," said Growums CEO Jim Zanotti. "They eat differently, think differently, and see themselves differently. We're honored to bring that experience to Berkeley County students this summer."

America The Beautiful Foundation Executive Director Dr. Emily Weeks agrees.

"Our GROW program exists to develop the next generation of environmental stewards, and there's no better way to do that than to put a garden in a child's hands," she said. "The work happening in Martinsburg shows what's possible when national support meets passionate local partners."

Little Green Thumb Foundation says the partnership model is key for lasting impact.

"This is about far more than gardening - it's about science, nutrition, confidence, and self-sufficiency," said Bosh Bruening, executive director of Little Green Thumb Foundation. "By partnering with the Martinsburg Roundhouse, we're able to meet students where they are and extend that learning all the way into their homes."

More information: Matt Umstead (Martinsburg Roundhouse, Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority, and For The Kids, by George Children's Museum) at 304-676-9692; or Kelly Ann Collins (Growums, Little Green Thumb Foundation, America The Beautiful Foundation, Unstoppable Future Corporation) at 703-540-9144 or [email protected].

SOURCE Berkeley County Roundhouse Authority; Unstoppable Future Corporation