50T Funds Welcomes George Jamgochian as Head of Capital Formation

Veteran Capital Introduction and Investor Relations Executive Brings Two Decades of Institutional LP Relationships to Digital Asset Growth Equity Leader

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50T Funds, a leading growth equity fund manager focused exclusively on the Digital Asset Ecosystem (DAE), today announced the appointment of George Jamgochian as Head of Capital Formation. George brings over two decades of institutional capital introduction, investor relations, and business development experience, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Capital Introduction at Clear Street, where he built and institutionalized the firm's capital introduction program from the ground up.

The appointment comes as 50T scales its institutional investor base behind Fund V, its newest growth equity vehicle, and continues to build out the team following recent portfolio successes including Deribit's acquisition by Coinbase and the public listings of Circle, eToro, Cipher Digital and Figure Technology Solutions. George will lead 50T's capital formation strategy, deepening relationships with institutional limited partners and expanding the firm's investor base globally.

"George's two decades of experience building institutional capital introduction platforms at some of the world's leading financial institutions makes him an ideal leader for our capital formation efforts," commented 50T Founder & CEO, Dan Tapiero. "As we scale Fund V and deepen our institutional LP base, George's relationships and disciplined approach to investor coverage will be invaluable to our next chapter of growth."

"I'm excited to join Dan and the 50T team at such a pivotal moment for the firm and for the digital asset ecosystem," said George Jamgochian. "Having spent my career building institutional capital introduction and IR programs, I was drawn to 50T's disciplined, revenue-focused approach to growth-stage investing in this sector. I look forward to bringing that same institutional rigor to 50T's investor base as we scale Fund V."

Prior to 50T, George was Managing Director and Head of Capital Introduction at Clear Street, where he was a senior member of the prime brokerage leadership team and built the firm's capital introduction program. Previously, he spent nearly four years at TIG Advisors as Director, Investor Relations, where he was responsible for Americas business development. Earlier in his career, George held capital introduction and investor relations roles at Goldman Sachs & Co., Wells Fargo Securities, Tipp Hill Capital Management, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.

About 50T Funds

Founded in 2021 by Dan Tapiero, 50T Funds is a growth equity firm investing in the "picks and shovels" of the digital asset ecosystem — the mature, revenue-generating infrastructure companies underpinning blockchain, crypto, and Web3. With five realizations to date, over $350 million returned to investors, and approximately $1.4 billion in assets under management, the firm invests through a concentrated portfolio of category leaders, providing institutional investors thematic exposure with structured downside protection and active governance through board participation. Led by a team with decades of experience at firms including Tiger Management, Duquesne Capital, Mubadala and Carlyle, 50T seeks to deliver institutional-grade access to later-stage digital asset businesses while limiting volatility and downside risk. For more information on 50T, visit www.50tfunds.com.

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of 50T Funds)

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SOURCE 50T Funds