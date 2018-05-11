50th Cancer Survivor Body Painted for Charity on Mother's Day

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day Sunday, May 13, 2018, Tiffany Makedah Francisco will fly from Southern California to Tampa and become a human canvas for abstract Artist, Lisa Scholder, and the 50th Cancer Survivor to be body painted for the Bodies of Courage Art Collection. This healing-in-art project was a collaboration started in 2010 between Artist Lisa Scholder, and Peggie D. Sherry, Founder/CEO of the Faces of Courage Foundation, which for over 17 years has been a Tampa-based 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides (free of charge) day outings, educational events and weekend camps for adults, children, and families touched by cancer and blood disorders.
"Cancer broke my heart, challenged my inner warrior, and scarred my body...
Bodies of Courage and Lisa Scholder provided a healing balm for my soul."
Carol C., Survivor-Model
Bodies of Courage is an "Artistic Visual Testimony" to the strength of these courageous Cancer Survivors and for the past 8 years, Artist, Lisa Scholder has transformed the lives of 49 survivors.
"This project has given them the self-empowerment and determination enabling them to see their bodies as a colorful unique piece of art. It's their Celebration of Life!"
Lisa Scholder, Artist
Our Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor to be painted, Tiffany Makedah Francisco, is the former lead singer of Rose Royce, known for their 1976 hit "Car Wash" which won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and also an American comedy film released by Universal Pictures.
"I'm excited about my body shame being gone!! I've never done anything like this
so I am Honored to have been called to something like this."
Tiffany Makedah Francisco, Survivor-Model
Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor-Model Body Painting will take place May 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Tampa and will be video-taped by Jim Webb of The Webb Works, a 7 min. video on the making of the Bodies of Courage on YouTube
For Survivor Stories & Bodies of Courage Art Gallery visit: https://www.bodiesofcourage.org
Faces of Courage Foundation visit: https://facesofcourage.org
Media/Viewing: Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor's Body-Painting
05-13-2018 10 am Eastern:
Cancer is Serious, Camp is Serious FUN!!!
