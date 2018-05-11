50th Cancer Survivor Body Painted for Charity on Mother's Day

Bodies of Courage is an "Artistic Visual Testimony" to the strength of these courageous Cancer Survivors and for the past 8 years, Artist, Lisa Scholder has transformed the lives of 49 survivors.

"This project has given them the self-empowerment and determination enabling them to see their bodies as a colorful unique piece of art. It's their Celebration of Life!"

Lisa Scholder, Artist

Our Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor to be painted, Tiffany Makedah Francisco, is the former lead singer of Rose Royce, known for their 1976 hit "Car Wash" which won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and also an American comedy film released by Universal Pictures.

"I'm excited about my body shame being gone!! I've never done anything like this

so I am Honored to have been called to something like this."

Tiffany Makedah Francisco, Survivor-Model

Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor-Model Body Painting will take place May 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Tampa and will be video-taped by Jim Webb of The Webb Works, a 7 min. video on the making of the Bodies of Courage on YouTube

For Survivor Stories & Bodies of Courage Art Gallery visit: https://www.bodiesofcourage.org

Faces of Courage Foundation visit: https://facesofcourage.org

Media/Viewing: Bodies of Courage 50th Cancer Survivor's Body-Painting

05-13-2018 10 am Eastern:

Cancer is Serious, Camp is Serious FUN!!!

