53% of Decision Makers Think Positively About the Impact of COVID-19 on Organizational Development

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) Singapore Chapter released the 2020 Study of Interventions for Organizational Development in South East Asia, India and Hong Kong.

Nine ICF Chapters collaborated with four professional bodies - Singapore Human Resource Institute (SHRI), National Human Resource Development (NHRD) Network, People Management Association of Philippines (PMAP) and the Asia Pacific Alliance of Coaches (APAC) to explore trends in interventions for organizational development in 2020.

The Chapter initiated this pioneering study to explore a gap in research. The Organization Development (OD) industry is worth over $300 billion worldwide, and investment is expected to rise sharply.

"With over 1300 responses from people professionals and business decision makers, this research project has initiated a conversation between industry experts across the region, offering new opportunities for organizations and service providers," said the Director of Research (ICF Singapore Chapter), Avni Martin.

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, the study shows:

Organizations are becoming more people-centric with a sharp increase of in-house counseling and focus on employee wellness solutions

Decision makers are preferring one-stop-shop service providers that offer broader, more context driven solutions that work at a deeper level to shift mindsets (such as coaching)

Despite a slowdown of external investment, OD is still at the forefront of managing change with interventions for OD innovating and evolving to meet current challenges

"This commendable work is a treasure trove of useful data for any organization in the region. Organizational development (OD) practitioners and the coaching community will find this data and the analysis helpful to remain informed of the latest trends, ensuring continued relevance and prominent positioning in the marketplace during these unprecedented times," said ICF Director of Coaching Science, Joel DiGirolamo.

You can read the full report of the study by visiting https://www.icfsingapore.org/research/industry-research.html

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 35,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching. Visit https://www.icfsingapore.org for more information.

ICF Singapore Chapter - 2020 Study of Interventions for Organizational Development in South East Asia, India & Hong Kong

