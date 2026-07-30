55 Grams of Gold Per Tonne, and a Map That Says It Is Not an Accident: A Junior's District-Scale Story Comes Into Focus

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - With gold trading around record levels above US$4,000 an ounce, the hunt for high-grade discovery in safe jurisdictions has rarely mattered more. A single spectacular rock sample can grab a headline, but what turns a headline into a thesis is structure: evidence that the best grades line up along something bigger than one lucky outcrop. A British Columbia junior just reported both at once, a very high-grade gold assay and a geological map suggesting it sits where the emerging geological model says it should.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) reported follow-up gold assays of up to 55.3 grams per tonne gold from its 100%-owned Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. Just as important as the grade is where it landed: the highest-grade gold clusters within the Magno and D Zone target areas, along district-scale structural corridors the company recently traced with a large airborne magnetic survey. For a company preparing its first-ever drill program, that alignment of grade and structure is the whole point.

Key Takeaways

A high-grade gold hit. Follow-up metallic screen analysis returned assays up to 55.3 g/t Au at Magno, with multiple additional samples above 1 g/t Au, confirming high-grade gold within the project.

Follow-up metallic screen analysis returned assays up to 55.3 g/t Au at Magno, with multiple additional samples above 1 g/t Au, confirming high-grade gold within the project. Grade that lines up with structure. The highest-grade gold is concentrated within the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres, spatially associated with district-scale structural corridors identified by a recently completed 2,320.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey.

The highest-grade gold is concentrated within the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres, spatially associated with district-scale structural corridors identified by a recently completed 2,320.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey. A polymetallic system. The gold sits alongside previously reported silver (up to 2,370 g/t Ag), lead (over 20%), zinc (up to 19.25%), copper (up to 2.87%), tungsten and indium, supporting the company's model of a large, long-lived hydrothermal system.

The gold sits alongside previously reported silver (up to 2,370 g/t Ag), lead (over 20%), zinc (up to 19.25%), copper (up to 2.87%), tungsten and indium, supporting the company's model of a large, long-lived hydrothermal system. Built toward drilling. Results are being integrated with geological mapping, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics to finalize targets for a maiden drill program focused on the Magno, D Zone and Kuhn areas, pending final permits.

Results are being integrated with geological mapping, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics to finalize targets for a maiden drill program focused on the Magno, D Zone and Kuhn areas, pending final permits. A sector catching a gold bid. Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM), Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI), Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE), and G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) are referenced as market and sector context. They differ substantially from GoldHaven in size and stage and are not peers or financial comparables.

What the Rock Returned

During its 2025 field season, GoldHaven collected 354 grab and chip samples across the Magno Project as part of regional mapping and prospecting. Samples showing elevated gold were then submitted for metallic screen analysis, a technique used to better characterize coarse gold, and the follow-up work confirmed numerous significant values. The standout was a 55.3 g/t Au result from the Magno target area, supported by additional D Zone samples of 6.64, 5.99 and 4.06 g/t Au, and further Magno values of 2.71 and 1.71 g/t Au. Full results are set out in the company's news release.

A single high-grade grab sample is, on its own, only a data point. Grab and chip samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the wider property, and none of this constitutes a mineral resource. What gives these numbers weight is the pattern. According to the company, the strongest gold mineralization is concentrated around the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres rather than scattered randomly across the property, and those same centres coincide with major structural features outlined by the airborne magnetic survey. In exploration, grade that organizes itself along structure is far more interesting than grade that does not, because structure is what a drill program can chase.

"These results significantly strengthen the geological story developing at Magno," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "We've now confirmed high-grade gold occurring alongside silver, zinc, lead, copper, tungsten and indium within the same structural framework. As each new dataset is integrated, from surface geochemistry to airborne geophysics, the evidence continues to point toward a large, district-scale mineralizing system. This gives us increasing confidence as we prepare for our inaugural drill program."

Why the Map Matters as Much as the Grade

The Magno Project is not a simple one-metal story, and GoldHaven's thesis depends on tying its pieces together. The project hosts a polymetallic carbonate replacement and skarn-style system, and prior surface work has returned eye-catching values across a suite of metals: silver up to 2,370 g/t, lead exceeding 20%, zinc up to 19.25%, tungsten to 6,550 ppm, indium to 334 ppm, and copper up to 2.87%. The new gold data slot into that picture rather than standing apart from it, with multiple metal assemblages occurring along common interpreted structural pathways.

The connective tissue is the airborne magnetic survey. Covering 2,320.7 line-kilometres, it defined a continuous, district-scale structural corridor linking numerous historical mineral occurrences, and the new gold results show high-grade values concentrated within those same trends. GoldHaven's geologists are careful to frame this as an evolving interpretation: while the nearby Cassiar Gold deposits are read as an orogenic style of gold, Magno is a different, polymetallic system, and additional work is required to pin down the precise genetic relationships. But the spatial association between gold, polymetallic showings and structure is exactly the kind of coincident signal that turns a scattered set of showings into a coherent, testable model.

It is worth noting the neighbourhood. The Cassiar District is an established gold address, with Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) advancing a multi-hundred-thousand-ounce, district-scale property nearby, and historical underground mines in the area having produced gold at high grades. GoldHaven is far earlier in its journey than its established neighbours, but it is exploring in a camp with a genuine gold pedigree, which is part of what makes a 55.3 g/t hit worth a second look rather than a shrug.

The Gold Backdrop Working in Its Favor

GoldHaven is a pre-drill explorer, but it is advancing into one of the strongest gold-price environments on record, and the companies below help frame that backdrop. They are far larger and more advanced than GoldHaven, are referenced solely as market and sector context, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of GoldHaven Resources Corp. Their results are not indicative of GoldHaven's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines is widely regarded as the highest-quality senior gold producer in the world, with a portfolio concentrated in tier-one jurisdictions including Canada, Australia and Finland. With gold trading at record levels, Agnico has posted record earnings and one of the strongest share performances in the sector, up roughly 50% in 2026 on low all-in sustaining costs and a fortress balance sheet. Agnico matters to the GoldHaven story as the benchmark for the safe-jurisdiction premium: the market is paying up for gold ounces in stable places, which is precisely the category British Columbia falls into, and precisely the environment in which early-stage BC discoveries attract attention.

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI)

Alamos Gold is a Canada-focused, growth-oriented mid-tier producer with assets concentrated in Northern Ontario and Mexico, and it is one of the clearest illustrations of what a junior can become. The company has delivered strong shareholder returns as gold has climbed, raised its dividend, and laid out a path to grow annual production toward one million ounces by 2030. Alamos is included here as the aspirational arc for a company like GoldHaven: a disciplined operator in safe jurisdictions that grew from a smaller explorer-developer into a substantial producer, the trajectory every junior hopes to begin.

Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE)

Skeena Resources is the most geographically relevant reference point, a British Columbia gold-silver developer advancing the past-producing Eskay Creek project in the province's Golden Triangle. Skeena's project is fully permitted and roughly half-built, with initial production targeted for 2027, and the company secured a US$750 million financing package to fund it, sending its shares sharply higher through 2026. Skeena is a far more advanced, far larger company than GoldHaven, but it demonstrates the prize on offer in British Columbia: a high-grade BC gold asset, de-risked and built, can command a multibillion-dollar valuation, which is the ceiling that gives district-scale BC exploration its appeal.

G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN)

G Mining Ventures is a fast-growing gold producer that has moved rapidly from developer to operator, with producing and development assets in the Americas and a reputation for disciplined project execution. It has been among the better-performing names on Canadian gold-stock watchlists in 2026 as it scales production into the record price environment. G Mining is neither BC-based nor an explorer, and it dwarfs GoldHaven in scale, but it rounds out the picture of where capital is flowing in gold right now: toward credible teams turning defined assets into production, and it underscores the value the market ultimately assigns to ounces that make it from an early sample to a mine.

What to Watch

The next chapter for GoldHaven is drilling. The company is preparing its maiden program at Magno, targeting the Magno, D Zone and Kuhn areas where geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence converge, with the program on schedule to commence following receipt of final permits. The near-term markers to watch are straightforward: the granting of those permits, the mobilization of the drill, and then the results, because drilling is the only thing that can convert high-grade surface samples and a compelling structural map into actual intercepts through mineralization at depth.

The backdrop could hardly be more supportive. Gold near record highs has intensified the search for high-grade ounces in stable jurisdictions, capital is rewarding credible gold stories, and GoldHaven is drilling into a district with a real gold pedigree, armed with a freshly integrated dataset the company believes gives it its strongest-ever targeting framework. If the structural model holds up under the drill, the alignment of grade and structure reported here is the kind of setup that can re-rate an early-stage explorer quickly.

The cautions are the usual ones, and they are real. GoldHaven has not defined a mineral resource at Magno, its results are early-stage and drawn from selective surface samples, its geological model is still evolving, and its drill program depends on permits it does not yet hold. It is a small company in a sector where most exploration stories do not become mines. But it has put a genuinely high-grade number on the board, shown that its best gold lines up with mappable structure, and lined up the work needed to test that idea. In a record gold market, that is a story worth watching drill into the ground.

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Article Source:

GoldHaven Resources Corp., 'GoldHaven Reports High-Grade Gold Assays Up to 55.3 g/t Au at Magno,' July 30, 2026.

USA News Group | [email protected]

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CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This publication may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including statements regarding: Northtech Drilling's inaugural 5,000 to 7,000 metre diamond drill program and its targeted mobilization on or about August 1, 2026, subject to receipt of final exploration permits; the integration of airborne magnetic data with geological mapping, historical drilling and surface geochemistry to finalize drill collar locations across the Kuhn tungsten corridor, the Magno and D Zone silver-zinc CRD targets, and QMAGT-generated intrusive targets; planned prospecting and geochemical follow-up on the Storie molybdenum occurrence and the Cassiar Moly target; the advancement of final exploration permit applications; the provision of interpreted QMAGT products, geological map updates and drill target summaries; and management's belief that the airborne survey interpretation provides the strongest geological framework the Company has had for drill targeting across the Magno Project. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the Company's control, including operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities; actual results of exploration activities; the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources; the inability of the Company to obtain necessary financing on suitable terms or at all; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; title disputes; environmental issues and liabilities; changes in the demand and market price for commodities; lack of investor interest in future financings; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada, available via www.sedarplus.ca . Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's news releases.

SOURCE USA News Group