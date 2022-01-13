5Ms Publishing Announces the Release of Inspirational, Cross-Cultural, Coming-of-Age Novel

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5Ms Publishing, a publishing company focusing on giving exposure to Haitian and Caribbean culture, has announced the release of an inspirational, cross-cultural, coming-of-age novel titled "Out of the Darkness" by Haitian author Jeanne Fortune. This touching book recounts the inspiring story following a young woman's challenging experiences while migrating from Haiti to the United States and trying to adjust to her new life. In a story that explores the struggles immigrants face when coming to the United States, Jeanne Fortune manages to touch on complex topics such as depression and fear of change in an eloquent and compelling manner. The protagonist of "Out of the Darkness," Cynthia Josaphat, is a Haitian teenager who is uprooted from the life she knows and faces a difficult transition as an immigrant in the United States. Being unfamiliar with the English language was the least of her worries as she faced obstacles such as unexpected heart surgery, homelessness, depression, and an abusive relationship. However, although this story is full of the trials and tribulations faced by a young Haitian immigrant, it is also a tale of redemption. Readers of "Out of the Darkness" will be moved by the heartfelt storytelling and protagonist Cynthia's discovery of self-love and perseverance.

Out of the Darkness

"Writing 'Out of the Darkness' was such an amazing learning and growing experience for me, and I know that my readers will feel a similar sense of growth after completing the story," stated Jeanne Fortune, author of the newly released novel. "Working with 5Ms Publishing has been such an honor, and I feel so grateful that they gave me the opportunity to bring my story to life. I hope this novel acts as a source of inspiration for immigrants while opening the eyes of non-immigrants to the many struggles we can face during difficult transitions."

Readers will find "Out of the Darkness" to be a heartstring-tugging emotional rollercoaster that provides inspiration, encouragement, and reassurance to any person who has faced struggles or a difficult transition in their life. Jeanne Fortune is also the author of two charming children's books that also feature themes of celebrating diversity and multiculturalism. Her latest release, "Out of the Darkness," is available now for pre-order as an eBook, audiobook, hardcover, or paperback. The release date is January 25, 2022.

www.fivemspublishing.com.

Contact: 5Ms Publishing

[email protected]

SOURCE 5Ms Publishing