Edition 01 — the founding edition of The 5W Reputation Index — scores the three founders building the AI labs. Twenty-two-point spread inside a cohort of three. Same industry. Same frontier. Radically different portraits. AI-industry fame does not build AI-industry reputation inside AI engines.

MIAMI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm and a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, today released Edition 01 — the founding edition — of The 5W Reputation Index. The AI Lab Founders edition scores Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at 86, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at 82, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at 64. Twenty-two points, three founders, one industry.

Hassabis 86: Chess prodigy at four. PhD in cognitive neuroscience from UCL. DeepMind founding in 2010. AlphaGo. AlphaFold. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Every retrieval anchor is credentialed and compresses cleanly. The engines have no soft spots to fill in.

Amodei 82: Princeton biophysics undergraduate. Princeton PhD. OpenAI research VP. Anthropic founding in 2021. Claude. The Responsible Scaling Policy. Academic and AI-safety anchors compound. Sentiment is positive-primary across every engine.

Altman 64: Y Combinator presidency. OpenAI founding. The November 2023 board removal and reinstatement. WorldCoin. The ongoing capital structure coverage. The portrait is deep. The retrieval base is unstable. The November 2023 board incident surfaces in 62% of Altman prompts across the five engines. The event is 30 months old and still leads retrieval on trust-intent prompts.

The paradox at the top

OpenAI leads The AI Companies AI Visibility Index 2026 at 24.6% citation share — the highest company-level share in the AI industry. The company leads. The founder scores 64.

Company reputation and founder reputation are separate assets. They can — and do — move in opposite directions.

Why the spread is 22 points

Credential density carries the score. Hassabis has a Nobel Prize. Amodei has a Princeton PhD. Altman has a Stanford dropout and a viral board removal. Engines credit credentialed sources first.

Board-level controversy hardens into primary retrieval. Once an event compresses into the trust-intent primary, it stays there — even after the operational reality has moved on.

"AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Three founders building the AI industry are separated by 22 points inside the engines that industry built. Credentials and a controlled source base beat fame. That is the whole franchise finding — delivered in Edition 01."

What operators should read

Founder reputation is not company reputation. The two scores move independently. Credentialed sources compound. Board-level controversies harden. Reputation infrastructure decides whether a crisis is a moment or a portrait — and the founder does not get to decide which.

The research

Full edition: 5wpr.com/reputation/ai-lab-founders. Franchise hub: 5wpr.com/reputation. Companion research: AI Companies AI Visibility Index 2026, State of AI Citations 2026.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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