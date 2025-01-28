5WPR Named in Newsweek's "America's Best Public Relations Agencies"

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S. announces it has been named in Newsweek's "America's Best Public Relations Agencies" list. These inaugural rankings feature the nation's top public relations and communications firms.

The prestigious list, compiled in partnership with data intelligence platform Statista, features 150 agencies selected through extensive surveys of industry professionals and client-side communications executives. This recognition places 5WPR among the most respected firms in the $100 billion global public relations industry and reflects the agency's commitment to excellence across sectors and specializations.

5WPR received a 4-star rating across 15 categories including AI, Technology & Telecommunications, Culture, Leisure, Lifestyle & Tourism, Food & Beverage, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals, Industrial & Manufacturing, Media, Entertainment & Sports, B2B Communication, Brand Reputation & Marketing, Consumer Relations & Product Communication, Event Planning, Financial & Investor Relations, Internal Corporate Communication & Employee Engagement, Media Relations & Advertising, Media Strategy Planning, and Social Media & Influencer Relations.

"This recognition from Newsweek is a testament to the exceptional work our team delivers every day for our clients," said Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman of 5WPR. "I'm deeply grateful to lead a team whose creativity, dedication, and strategic thinking have earned us this distinguished recognition."

The honor from Newsweek adds to 5WPR's growing list of accolades and reinforces its position as an industry leader in public relations. With offices in New York and Miami, the agency continues to expand its client portfolio and innovative service offerings across multiple sectors, while maintaining its commitment to delivering measurable results and breakthrough communications campaigns for clients worldwide.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

