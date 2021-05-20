6.26 million units growth expected in Automotive Chassis Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
May 20, 2021, 18:35 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive chassis market and it is poised to grow by 6.26 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Monocoque chassis is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aisin Corp, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Autokiniton US Holdings Inc., Benteler International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, KLT Group, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the advanced chassis design leads to the reduced weight of vehicles. However, the new product development leading to a reduction in the platform lifecycle will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
57% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Autokiniton US Holdings Inc., Benteler International AG, CIE Automotive SA, Continental AG, KLT Group, Magna International Inc., Schaeffler AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the advanced chassis design leads to the reduced weight of vehicles, the mass production of monocoque chassis using advanced robotics manufacturing, and the stringent regulations to control emissions will offer immense growth opportunities, the new product development leading to a reduction in the platform lifecycle is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive chassis market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Chassis Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Chassis Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Monocoque Chassis
- Ladder Chassis
- Others
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Chassis Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive chassis market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Chassis Market Size
- Automotive Chassis Market Trends
- Automotive Chassis Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies stringent regulations to control emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Chassis Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Chassis Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive chassis market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive chassis market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive chassis market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive chassis market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Monocoque chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ladder chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aisin Corp
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Autokiniton US Holdings Inc.
- Benteler International AG
- CIE Automotive SA
- Continental AG
- KLT Group
- Magna International Inc.
- Schaeffler AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
