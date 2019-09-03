$62.27 Bn NAND Flash Memory Market - Global Forecasts from 2019 to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NAND Flash Memory Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NAND Flash Memory Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.78% to reach US$62.277 billion by 2024, from US$30.306 billion in 2019.



NAND flash memory is a type of non-volatile storage that does not require power to retain data. Electronics equipped with the NAND technology are differentiated on its cost and speed. Utilization of NAND flash drive extend beyond PC systems to other electronic devices. Attributed to its upgraded features and broad storage system, the NAND flash drive is utilized in iPods and smartphones.



Increasing demands of smartphones having high features and incorporating video, camera, gaming, and music drive the demand of the extensive storage systems worldwide. Apart from smartphones, the NAND technology is additionally utilized in the wearable gadgets.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Samsung, Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and ATP Electronics INC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Nand Flash Memory Market By Type

5.1. Single-Level Cell (Slc)

5.2. Multi-Level Cell (Mlc)



6. Nand Flash Memory Market By Technology

6.1. 2D Nand

6.2. 3D Nand



7. Nand Flash Memory Market By Industry Vertical

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Communication And Technology

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Manufacturing



8. Nand Flash Memory Market By Geography

8.1. Americas

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Brazil

8.1.4. Others

8.2. Europe Middle East And Africa

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. United Kingdom

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. Taiwan

8.3.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment And Deals

9.3. Strategies Of Key Players



10. Company Profiles



Samsung

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

SK Hynix Inc

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ATP Electronics Inc

