7,620 American Flags to Blanket St. Louis' Art Hill for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

One of the largest 9/11 memorials in the nation honors every victim of the attacks and every U.S. service member killed in the War on Terror — including 18 lost this year in Operation Epic Fury

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nine days this September, 7,620 full-size American flags will cover Art Hill in St. Louis' Forest Park — one of the largest 9/11 memorials in the country, and one staged just once every five years. This year's installation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and for the first time, it also honors service members killed this year during Operation Epic Fury.

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, 7,620 American flags will transform St. Louis' Art Hill into a powerful tribute. Post this Thousands of American flags cover Art Hill in Forest Park during the 2021 Flags of Valor St. Louis memorial. Presented by America’s Heartland Remembers, the breathtaking display honors the lives lost on September 11 and the U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terror. Flags of Valor returns September 5–13, 2026, for the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Flags of Valor STL, presented by the nonprofit America's Heartland Remembers, is free and open to the public Sept. 5-13. More than 1,200 volunteers will build the memorial by hand.

Together, the field of flags and six large photo memorials will honor all 2,977 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of additional flags recognize U.S. service members who died in the War on Terror, including 18 lost in 2026 during Operation Epic Fury. Flags for 412 first responders will encircle the Grand Basin at the foot of Art Hill, each bearing its own photograph and custom dog tag with the responder's name, department and date of death.

"An entire generation has grown up without firsthand memories of Sept. 11," said Rick Randall, founder of America's Heartland Remembers. "These 7,620 flags turn numbers into names, faces and stories. Remembrance is not passive. It is a promise to the fallen, their families and future generations."

"Flags of Valor is a breathtaking and dignified living memorial honoring the thousands of America's fallen heroes since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This display brings comfort and pride to the families whose loved ones have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"To see my son, Scott Andrew Wirtz, his fellow SEALs, and those lost since September 11 is deeply personal and appreciated, especially on Art Hill, where Scotty and I spent many happy and memorable days," said Sandy Wirtz, Gold Star Mother of Petty Officer First Class Scott "Scotty" Wirtz, U.S. Navy SEAL.

A Memorial Built by Hand

Every flag is assembled, planted and cared for by volunteers. Each one bears a photograph and dog tag identifying the hero's name, rank, military branch and date of death, so visitors can walk the rows and see the people behind the numbers.

Volunteers gathered over nine weekends to assemble the memorial by hand. The installation continues a St. Louis tradition first created for the 10th anniversary of 9/11 and repeated for the 15th and 20th anniversaries, in 2016 and 2021. A display of this scale isn't planned again until 2031.

St. Louis-area resident Krista Salvatore, a 9/11 survivor who was working inside World Trade Center Tower 2 when the attacks began, is connected to the memorial. Salvatore evacuated minutes before the tower collapsed and now supports the memorial alongside St. Louis firefighters and her family.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy — a former New York Police Department officer who responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 — will speak following the Sept. 5 installation and blessing of the flags, connecting the memorial's first-responder tribute directly to those who answered the call in New York that morning.

Public Highlights

Saturday, Sept. 5: Sunrise installation by 36 volunteer teams, followed by a blessing of the flags, music, taps and remarks from Chief Robert Tracy

Tuesday, Sept. 8: American bald eagle appearance from World Bird Sanctuary, 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11: Patriotic music by STAGES St. Louis, followed by a sunset gathering bringing the public and Gold Star Families together for a candlelight remembrance. The national president and national chaplain of Blue Star Mothers of America will attend; the overnight reading of the names begins at 9:11 p.m.

Media Opportunities and Assets

High-resolution photos, broadcast-quality video, aerial footage and a complete media kit are available now. Interviews can be arranged, subject to availability, with Chief Tracy, organizers, volunteers, Gold Star Family participants, national Blue Star Mothers of America leaders and 9/11 survivor Krista Salvatore.

Key visual opportunities: the Sept. 5 sunrise installation and blessing; the completed field of flags from Art Hill and the Grand Basin; the STAGES St. Louis performance; and the Sept. 11 sunset gathering, candlelight remembrance and overnight reading of the names.

Event Details

What: Flags of Valor STL, 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial

When: Sept. 5-13, 2026

Where: Art Hill, Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri

Admission: Free and open to the public

Information and flag sponsorships: flagsofvalorstl.com

About Flags of Valor STL

Flags of Valor STL is presented by America's Heartland Remembers, a St. Louis-based nonprofit dedicated to honoring the service members, first responders and civilians lost since Sept. 11, 2001. Since its first installation in 2011, the memorial has grown into one of the nation's largest 9/11 tributes, supported by founding sponsors Pace Properties and Guarantee Electrical, area corporations, veteran service organizations and thousands of community volunteers. After expenses, proceeds benefit five nonprofit partners: Blue Star Mothers of America, Missouri Chapter 4; Got Your Six Support Dogs; Greater St. Louis Honor Flight; Patriot Training Foundation; and The Flagman's Mission Continues.

Media Contact

Amanda Bradham-Little

Marketing and Public Relations Volunteer

Flags of Valor STL / America's Heartland Remembers

314-393-4926

[email protected]

Media kit: bit.ly/flagsofvalorstl_mediakit

SOURCE Flags of Valor St. Louis