$7.7 Billion Depth Sensing Market by Component, Type, Technology, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

The depth sensing market is expected to grow from USD 4.40 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2018 and 2023.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing smartphone market, increasing adoption of dual cameras in smartphones, rising use of depth sensing technology in AR-VR gaming applications, and increasing requirement of security and surveillance systems.

This report segments the depth sensing market on the basis of component, type, technology, vertical, and geography. The depth sensing market for active type is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for accurate depth calculations required in various sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive.

Camera/lens module accounted for the largest share of the depth sensing market in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for better quality images and applications such as face recognition, gesture control, and gaming.

The depth sensing market for time-of-flight technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This high market growth rate can be attributed to the low power consumption, accurate depth data, and relatively simple software and hardware requirements.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall depth sensing market in 2017 as APAC is the largest- and fastest-growing market because more than 95% of the demand for depth sensing is from the consumer electronics application, which includes smartphones and tablets, laptops, and gaming headsets.

High power consumption for processing is among the challenging factors impeding the growth of the depth sensing market. A depth sensing device is incorporated with lens module, sensors, and illuminators. A large amount of power is consumed while capturing the data, processing all the captured data, and filtering the data to get the required information. The entire process takes place within a sensor. The process may sometimes take place within a server; this adds to extra power consumption as the captured data are sent to the server and then processed. To overcome this challenge, depth sensing industry players are trying to develop technologies such as time-of-flight, which is expected to consume less power.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Depth Sensing Market

4.2 Depth Sensing Market, By Component

4.3 Depth Sensing Market, By Technology

4.4 Region Analysis of Depth Sensing Market

4.5 Depth Sensing Market, By Region

4.6 Depth Sensing Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Smartphone Market and Increasing Adoption of Dual-Camera Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Depth Sensing Technology in Ar-Vr Gaming Applications

5.2.1.3 Rising Requirement for Security and Surveillance Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Depth Sensing Module

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Improved Medical Imaging Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Environmental Scanning Applications

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 High Power Consumption for Processing

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Accurate Angle for Stereo Depth Sensing Technology



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis



7 Depth Sensing Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Camera/Lens Module

7.3 Sensor

7.4 Illuminator



8 Depth Sensing Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stereo Vision

8.3 Structured Light

8.4 Time-Of-Flight



9 Depth Sensing Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Active Depth Sensing

9.3 Passive Depth Sensing



10 Depth Sensing Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Gesture Control

10.2.2 Autonomous Navigation

10.2.3 Driver Monitoring

10.2.4 Parking Assistance

10.2.5 Passenger Classification

10.3 Building Automation

10.3.1 3d Scanning

10.3.2 Hvac

10.3.3 Lighting

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.4.1 Scanning

10.4.2 Ar-Vr

10.4.3 Gesture Control

10.4.4 Facial Recognition

10.4.5 Payment

10.5 Industrial

10.5.1 Robotics

10.5.2 Drones

10.5.3 Industrial Object Tracking

10.6 Medical

10.6.1 Medical Imaging

10.6.2 Breathing Analysis



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Battle for the Market Share

12.3.2 Product Launches and Developments

12.3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, Partnerships,And Others



13 Company Profile

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Texas Instruments

13.2.2 Infineon Technologies

13.2.3 Pmdtechnologies AG

13.2.4 Intel

13.2.5 Qualcomm

13.2.6 Stereolabs

13.2.7 Sony Depthsensing Solutions

13.2.8 Becom Bluetechnix GmbH

13.2.9 Espros Photonics Corporation

13.2.10 Creative Technology Ltd

13.3 Other Industry Players

13.3.1 Occipital, Inc

13.3.2 Melexis

13.3.3 Towerjazz

13.3.4 Vrmagic Holding AG

13.3.5 Aquifi

13.3.6 Nerian Vision Technologies

13.3.7 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

13.3.8 Primesense

13.3.9 Asustek Computer Inc

13.3.10 Lips Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqh42q/7_7_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-7-billion-depth-sensing-market-by-component-type-technology-vertical-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2023--300667047.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

