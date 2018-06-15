$7.7 Billion Depth Sensing Market by Component, Type, Technology, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Depth Sensing Market by Component, Type, Technology (Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time-of-Flight), Vertical (Automotive, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Medical) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The depth sensing market is expected to grow from USD 4.40 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2018 and 2023.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing smartphone market, increasing adoption of dual cameras in smartphones, rising use of depth sensing technology in AR-VR gaming applications, and increasing requirement of security and surveillance systems.
This report segments the depth sensing market on the basis of component, type, technology, vertical, and geography. The depth sensing market for active type is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for accurate depth calculations required in various sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive.
Camera/lens module accounted for the largest share of the depth sensing market in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for better quality images and applications such as face recognition, gesture control, and gaming.
The depth sensing market for time-of-flight technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This high market growth rate can be attributed to the low power consumption, accurate depth data, and relatively simple software and hardware requirements.
APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall depth sensing market in 2017 as APAC is the largest- and fastest-growing market because more than 95% of the demand for depth sensing is from the consumer electronics application, which includes smartphones and tablets, laptops, and gaming headsets.
High power consumption for processing is among the challenging factors impeding the growth of the depth sensing market. A depth sensing device is incorporated with lens module, sensors, and illuminators. A large amount of power is consumed while capturing the data, processing all the captured data, and filtering the data to get the required information. The entire process takes place within a sensor. The process may sometimes take place within a server; this adds to extra power consumption as the captured data are sent to the server and then processed. To overcome this challenge, depth sensing industry players are trying to develop technologies such as time-of-flight, which is expected to consume less power.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Depth Sensing Market
4.2 Depth Sensing Market, By Component
4.3 Depth Sensing Market, By Technology
4.4 Region Analysis of Depth Sensing Market
4.5 Depth Sensing Market, By Region
4.6 Depth Sensing Market, By Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Smartphone Market and Increasing Adoption of Dual-Camera Smartphones
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Depth Sensing Technology in Ar-Vr Gaming Applications
5.2.1.3 Rising Requirement for Security and Surveillance Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Depth Sensing Module
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Improved Medical Imaging Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Environmental Scanning Applications
5.2.4 Challenge
5.2.4.1 High Power Consumption for Processing
5.2.4.2 Requirement of Accurate Angle for Stereo Depth Sensing Technology
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
7 Depth Sensing Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Camera/Lens Module
7.3 Sensor
7.4 Illuminator
8 Depth Sensing Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Stereo Vision
8.3 Structured Light
8.4 Time-Of-Flight
9 Depth Sensing Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Active Depth Sensing
9.3 Passive Depth Sensing
10 Depth Sensing Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Gesture Control
10.2.2 Autonomous Navigation
10.2.3 Driver Monitoring
10.2.4 Parking Assistance
10.2.5 Passenger Classification
10.3 Building Automation
10.3.1 3d Scanning
10.3.2 Hvac
10.3.3 Lighting
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.4.1 Scanning
10.4.2 Ar-Vr
10.4.3 Gesture Control
10.4.4 Facial Recognition
10.4.5 Payment
10.5 Industrial
10.5.1 Robotics
10.5.2 Drones
10.5.3 Industrial Object Tracking
10.6 Medical
10.6.1 Medical Imaging
10.6.2 Breathing Analysis
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Battle for the Market Share
12.3.2 Product Launches and Developments
12.3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, Partnerships,And Others
13 Company Profile
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Texas Instruments
13.2.2 Infineon Technologies
13.2.3 Pmdtechnologies AG
13.2.4 Intel
13.2.5 Qualcomm
13.2.6 Stereolabs
13.2.7 Sony Depthsensing Solutions
13.2.8 Becom Bluetechnix GmbH
13.2.9 Espros Photonics Corporation
13.2.10 Creative Technology Ltd
13.3 Other Industry Players
13.3.1 Occipital, Inc
13.3.2 Melexis
13.3.3 Towerjazz
13.3.4 Vrmagic Holding AG
13.3.5 Aquifi
13.3.6 Nerian Vision Technologies
13.3.7 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
13.3.8 Primesense
13.3.9 Asustek Computer Inc
13.3.10 Lips Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqh42q/7_7_billion?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-7-billion-depth-sensing-market-by-component-type-technology-vertical-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2023--300667047.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article