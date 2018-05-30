$7 Bn Coding and Marking Market, 2023 - Growing Need to Deter Product Counterfeiting by Encouraging Brand Protection and Product Identification

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Coding and Marking Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coding and marking market is projected to reach values of over $7 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2018-2023.
Coding and Marking Market - Dynamics
The increasing number of consolidation witnessed will attribute to the growing revenues in the global coding and marking market. The industries are thriving on an innovative and entrepreneurial zeal to widen their end-user base and improve profitability in the market. The market is witnessing a surge in the number of M&A activities by large electronics equipment manufacturers to strategically expand their businesses. The recent acquisitions will assist vendors to improve their distribution channels and increase their market reach during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2016 Hitachi America completed the acquisition of Label House (L.A. Supply Corporation), a leading provider of marking, and labeling products and services to form a new subsidiary which will operate as Label House in the global market. The growing number of M&A activities is expected to help players to increase their customer base and add revenues in the global coding and marking market.
Coding and Marking Market - Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by technology, product mix, end-user industries, and geography.
Coding and Marking Market - By Technology
Quick-dry nature of CIJ technique to boost the popularity of this technology in the coding and marking market during the forecast period
The global coding and marking market by technology is segmented into primary package coding (CIJ, Laser, TIJ, and TTO) and secondary and tertiary packaging coding (VIJ, PALM, and PIJ). CIJ technique is the commonly used method in the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The easy installation procedure, user-friendliness, high-speed printing, and its "quick-dry" nature are some of the factors attributing to the popularity of CIJ technique in the global market. This technology uses a high-pressure pump, which targets the ink through a nozzle onto the surface of the target material and is extremely versatile and enables printing on virtually any surface. Companies such as ID Technology and Domino Printing Sciences are some of the leading companies offering a wide array of CIJ solutions for several end-user industries in the global coding and marking market.
Coding and Marking Market - By Technology
The growth of the pre-packed snack in the food and beverage industry will transform the coding and marking market during the forecast period
The end-user industries in the global coding and marking market is categorized into chemicals & construction, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and others. The food and beverage industry dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. TTO, TIJ, CIJ, and laser techniques are the most widely used in the food and beverage industry. The exponential growth of the pre-packed snack industry is augmenting the growth of the food and beverage segment in the global market. The growing demand for taint-free coding and fast-drying inkjets to meet high-speed production requirements in the confectionery market will encourage vendors to introduce innovative systems in the global market. The demand for food safe inks and fast printing will help companies launch innovative products in the global coding and marking market.
Coding and Marking Market - By Geography
China and Japan in the APAC region are the largest users of this equipment in the coding and marking market
The global coding and marking market by geography is divided into APAC, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Western Europe. APAC occupied that largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The development of innovative, flexible packaging designs in Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and India is propelling the growth of APAC region in the market. The presence of robust manufacturing industries, including automotive, construction, chemicals, defense, and aerospace will boost the demand for sophisticated equipment in the global market. The rise in the number of urban population and development of the retail infrastructure will help the vendors expand their businesses in the APAC region. The expansion of various industrial sectors such as iron and steel, cement, and textile that requires identification of products will have a positive impact on the overall growth of the coding and marking market in the APAC region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Product Mix
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 MacroEconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.2.1 Economic Development
7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
7.3 Technology and Equipment
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Growing Need to Deter Product Counterfeiting by Encouraging Brand Protection and Product Identification
8.1.2 Introduction of Coding and Marking Equipment with Increased Efficiency and Better Integration Capabilities
8.1.3 Growth in Demand from Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Food and Beverage Industries
8.1.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
8.2.2 Growing Product Counterfeiting
8.2.3 Volatility of Application Industries
8.2.4 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.2 Increased Market Consolidation
8.3.3 Increased R&D Investment Resulting in Innovative Products
8.3.4 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Stakeholders as Driving Forces
9.3 Value Chain Analysis
9.3.1 Raw materials
9.3.2 Manufacturers
9.3.3 Distributors/Dealers
9.3.4 Retailers
9.3.5 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market by Package Coding
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Mix
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
12 Market by Technology Segmentation
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 CIJ Technology
12.3 Laser Technology
12.4 PALM Technology
12.5 TTO Technology
12.6 PIJ Technology
12.7 VIJ Technology
12.8 TIJ Technology
13 Market by End-User Industry
13.1 Market Overview
13.2 Food and Beverage Industry
13.3 Healthcare Industry
13.4 Electrical and Electronics Industry
13.5 Chemicals and Construction Industry
14 Market by Geographical Segmentation
14.1 Market Overview
15 APAC: Coding and Marking Market
16 North America: Coding and Marking Market
17 Western Europe: Coding and Marking Market
18 Latin America: Coding and Marking Market
19 MEA: Coding and Marking Market
20 Central and Eastern Europe: Coding and marking market
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
21.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
21.3 Market Share Analysis
21.3.1 Dover
21.3.2 Danaher
21.3.3 Brother Industries
21.3.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
21.3.5 ITW
21.4 Competitive Landscape: Venn Diagram Representation
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Danaher
22.2 Dover
22.3 Brother Industries
22.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
22.5 ITW
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Anser Coding
23.2 Beijing Hi-Pack Coding
23.3 Control Print
23.4 Ebs Ink-Jet Systeme
23.5 Guangzhou EC-PACK Packaging Equipment
23.6 Iconotech
23.7 ID Technology
23.8 InkJet
23.9 Kba Metronic
23.10 Keyence
23.11 Kortho Coding & Marking
23.12 Macsa ID
23.13 Matthews International
23.14 Paul Leibinger
23.15 REA Elektronik
23.16 SATO Holdings
23.17 Squid Ink
23.18 Universal Labeling Systems
23.19 Weber Marking Systems
23.2 Xaar
23.21 Zanasi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rzd3v/7_bn_coding_and?w=5
