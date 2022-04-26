$70.5 Billion Worldwide Immuno-Oncology Drugs Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Therapeutic, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global immuno-oncology drugs market.

This report focuses on immuno-oncology drugs market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the immuno-oncology drugs market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the immuno-oncology drugs market are Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG and AbbVie Inc.



The global immuno-oncology drugs market is expected to grow from $60.32 billion in 2021 to $70.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $120.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.



The immuno-oncology drugs market consists of sales of immuno-oncology drugs used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce immuno-oncology drugs for cancer treatment. Immuno-oncology is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving the immune system's ability to fight the disease. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing immuno-oncology drugs by the sales of these products.



The main types of immuno-oncology drugs are monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer vaccines and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different therapeutic applications include melanoma, lung cancer, blood cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, others and involves various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the immune-oncology drugs market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the immune-oncology drugs market over the coming years.



The high cost of immuno-oncology therapies is a key factor hampering the growth of the market. The immunotherapy drugs cost more than the other cancer drugs and people who need immunotherapy for cancer, too often are not able to afford it. High costs associated with drugs is a major issue faced by patients across the globe. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective drugs has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy. Immunotherapy often costs an average annual price of more than $100,000 per patient and if the value of medical assistance is included then the price would reach $850,000 per patient. Therefore, the high cost of immuno-oncology therapies is expected to hinder the growth of the immune-oncology drugs market.



Companies in the immuno-oncology drugs market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive immuno-oncology drugs market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the recent years.



The countries covered in the immuno-oncology drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Immuno-Oncology Drugs



5. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune System Modulators

Cancer Vaccines

Others

6.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Therapeutic Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Others

6.3. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Segmentation By End-user, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

7. Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



