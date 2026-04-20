70+ SaaS Companies Achieved Measurable Marketing ROI with PipeRocket Digital

New data from PipeRocket Digital's 2026 portfolio reveals consistent organic traffic and MQL growth across SaaS companies of all sizes in multiple industries.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PipeRocket Digital, a full-funnel B2B SaaS marketing agency co-founded by Kamaraj Mathiarasan and Praveen Ravi, today released results from its client portfolio spanning 70+ SaaS companies from early-stage startups to enterprises. The data reveals a consistent finding: structured, outcome-focused marketing aligned with real buyer signals drives measurable growth in organic traffic, qualified leads, and revenue pipeline.

2026 Portfolio Highlights

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How PipeRocket Digital Works

Every engagement starts inside the sales conversation — not a keyword tool. The ICP is defined from real sales call recordings before any campaign goes live. B2B SaaS SEO and SaaS PPC run from same buyer signals and report against one metric: pipeline contribution. A campaign attracting the wrong ICP gets rebuilt. The agency builds AI search visibility from day one, structuring content to be cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Founder Perspectives

"The SaaS companies we work with don't have a visibility problem. They have an execution gap. When you close that gap with the right strategy and consistent delivery, the pipeline results follow. That's what we've proven across 70+ brands."

— Kamaraj Mathiarasan, Co-Founder, PipeRocket Digital

"Performance marketing in SaaS is about spending with precision. When paid strategy is aligned with organic momentum, CPL drops, lead quality improves, and pipeline strengthens. We've seen that pattern repeat across every vertical we've worked in."

— Praveen Ravi, Co-Founder, PipeRocket Digital

About PipeRocket Digital

PipeRocket Digital is a full-funnel B2B SaaS marketing agency — your SaaS marketing team, just not on the payroll. The agency helps B2B SaaS companies from $0 ARR to enterprise through SEO, paid marketing, content, and AEO/GEO for AI search visibility. Every engagement is measured against MQLs, SQLs, and pipeline contributions.

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SOURCE PipeRocket Digital