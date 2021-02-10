$757.5 Million Worldwide Aircraft Wire and Cable Industry - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Wire and Cable - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Wire and Cable estimated at US$757.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Harness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$408.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wire segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $205.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Aircraft Wire and Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$205.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Cable Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Cable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$153.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$202.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$139.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A. E. Petsche, An Arrow Company

AMETEK, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

PIC Wire & Cable

Radiall Ltd.

TE Connectivity

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aircraft Wire and Cable: An Introductory Prelude

Wire and Cable Constitute Important Components of Aircraft Electrical System

A Snapshot of Wire and Cable Applications in Modern Aircraft

Typical Aircraft Wiring: Designation & Composition of Aircraft Wires

Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aircraft Industry Points Towards Robust Growth Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Infuses Healthy Demand

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

Approximately 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023

Rise of UAVs Instigates New Wave of Growth

World Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Market in US$ Million by Application for Years 2019 & 2025

Percentage Breakdown of World UAV Production (Value) by Region for Years 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Wire and Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vital Role of Avionics in Modern Aircraft Makes Aircraft Wire & Cable Solutions More Important Than Ever Before

Wider Deployment of Modular Avionics Systems Creates Ample Opportunities

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Accentuates Overall Demand

World Avionics Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Region for Years 2019 & 2025

Advancements in Aircraft Flight Control Mechanism Seek Sophisticated Wire & Cable Solutions

Uptrend in Aircraft Exterior & Interior Lighting Segments Instigates Massive Growth Momentum

Aircraft Exterior Lighting: Guided by Visibility Requirements

Increased Spending on Sophisticated Cabin & Cockpit Lighting Widens Opportunities for Aircraft Interior Lighting

Sustained Emphasis on Aircraft eEnablement Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Aviation Automation: Another Modern Aircraft Concept Infusing Robust Momentum

Cockpit Remains the Primary Focus Area in Aircraft Automation Strategies

Novel Wire and Cable Solutions Gain Traction Amid Growing Complexity in Data-Centric Architecture of Modern Aircraft

Sophisticated 3G-SDI Cables Come to Fore to Address HD Display & Video Needs

USB Cable: A High Growth Segment

Ever-Growing Aircraft Rewiring Needs Drive Demand for Aftermarket Solutions

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Market Prospects

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions

Breakdown of World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5kc6a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

