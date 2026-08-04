76% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials turn to AI for first line of primary healthcare

Aflac Wellness Matters ® survey reveals wellness paradox:

health confidence up, preventive care down

Gen Z (76%) and millennials (63%) use AI for health support

before seeking professional medical care

Younger generations (43% of Gen Z and 39% of millennials) spend

more on self-care and wellness but are less likely to have a primary care doctor

Growing reliance on emergency room and urgent care suggests shift

from preventive to reactive wellness as more than 2 in 5 Americans

primarily use these services for healthcare needs

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month, a time to emphasize the importance of healthy routines, sustainable health habits and preventive care. Key findings from the fourth annual Wellness Matters survey1 released by Aflac Incorporated, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.2 and a pioneer in cancer insurance for more than seven decades, reveal younger generations — 76% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials — are turning first to artificial intelligence (AI) for health support in lieu of seeking professional medical care. A wellness paradox is emerging as Americans — particularly younger generations — feel more confident and in control of their health than ever before, yet they have never been less likely to see a doctor.

Primary care shift: digital first, doctor second

Young Americans are taking a digital-first approach to healthcare, with three-quarters of Gen Z and more than half of millennials using AI instead of seeking professional medical support and expertise typically provided by a human physician, therapist, dietician, personal trainer, sleep coach and others, compared to 47% of Americans overall. According to the survey, 18% of Gen Z and 14% of millennials admit that they will only schedule a doctor's appointment after exhausting AI or online tools for answers to health questions or when health concerns escalate, compared to 3% of Gen X and 2% of baby boomers. On-demand access to social media, health influencers and online search is helping Gen Z and millennials feel more informed and confident on health matters, but they are equally passive when it comes to making preventive care appointments. Furthermore, the feeling of being healthy, logistics and frustration associated with doctor's appointments are the biggest barriers to proactive healthcare for young Americans. Gen Z (42%) and millennials (47%) worry frequently or always about increasing healthcare costs, in line with 50% of Americans overall. According to the survey:

Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and millennials (61%) admit to delaying or skipping routine checkups and screenings, significantly higher than Gen X (47%) and baby boomers (33%).

35% of Gen Z and 29% of millennials don't get checkups or screenings on time because they feel healthy, compared to 1 in 4 (24%) Americans overall.

2 in 5 (41%) Gen Z canceled or decided not to schedule an appointment because the wait time was too long, compared to 34% overall.

51% of Gen Z and 48% of millennials say the biggest hurdle to preventive care appointments is logistics, driven by scheduling difficulties, the time it takes for the appointment and challenges taking off work — compared to 43% overall.

Gen Z and millennials trust influencers and social media at much higher rates than other generations (23% of Gen Z and 17% of millennials say they trust influencers for health information, compared to 4% of Gen X and 1% of baby boomers; 28% of Gen Z and 20% of millennials trust social media, compared to 6% of Gen X and 4% of baby boomers).

45% of Gen Z and 54% of millennials are consulting online search, medical websites (38%, 40%) and social media (32%, 34%) to manage their health at much higher rates than they consult doctors, nurses or other health professionals (22%, 31%).

"Young Americans are replacing in-person preventive care with the convenience and speed of digital health support," said Aflac Incorporated Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Owenby. "The use of AI and other digital-first healthcare resources isn't inherently negative, as it ultimately depends on how the information is used. What is alarming is the rate that Gen Z is delaying or forgoing preventive care, greatly lessening the opportunity for early detection or a critical health diagnosis from a medical professional."

Self-care surge

While often bypassing traditional care, ironically, Gen Z and millennials are spending more on self-care than any other generation. In fact, Gen Z (43%) and millennials (39%) are far more likely to spend at least $100 per month across categories than Gen X (10%) and baby boomers (6%). Categories include vitamins and supplements, organic foods, salon services, mental health therapy, wellness retreats and more. They are much less likely to have a primary doctor (48% of Gen Z and 58% of millennials, compared to 79% of Gen X and 87% of baby boomers) but more likely to have a mental health therapist (25% Gen Z and 29% millennials, compared to 17% Gen X and 7% baby boomers). Gen Z and millennials actively invest in health and wellness, with 1 in 4 having a network of three or more health and wellness professionals, compared to 11% of Gen X and 7% of baby boomers. U.S. Hispanics and Asians (34%) and African Americans (30%) are more likely than Caucasians (23%) to spend at least $100 per month across several wellness categories, especially organic foods, salon services and meal delivery. Despite this, they are also more likely to be reactive when it comes to professional healthcare.

Use of emergency rooms and urgent care signals a reactive approach to health

Holding consistent year over year, more than 2 in 5 Americans primarily use emergency and urgent care for their healthcare needs. However, use of emergency and urgent care is up this year for Gen Z, U.S. Hispanics, African Americans and Asian Americans, indicating a significant shift from proactive to reactive healthcare. According to the survey, Gen Z (62%, compared to 51% in 2025), U.S. Hispanics (52%, compared to 44% in 2025), African Americans (57%, compared to 47% in 2025) and Asian Americans (55%, compared to 45% in 2025) seek medical attention from an emergency room or urgent care. Men (48%) seek emergency/urgent care more than women (39%).

Cancer blind spots uncovered

Despite feeling confident in their health, many Americans lack knowledge around long-term health risks, particularly those associated with cancer. Understanding cancer risks and screening guidelines is key to preventive care, yet the survey uncovers alarming statistics:

46% of Americans don't know when they are supposed to begin cancer screenings.

51% of Gen Z feel it's unlikely they will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, compared to 36% of millennials and 26% of Gen X.

Nearly 90% of Gen Z diagnosed with cancer admit to avoiding a screening.

15% of Gen Z do not get regular checkups and screenings because they prefer research online and 11% prefer to self-diagnose.

"As a leading provider of cancer insurance in the United States, Aflac often sees both the positive impact of early detection and the negative consequences of a delayed diagnosis," said Owenby. "Our policies are designed to help encourage proactive wellness visits, which could lead to a diagnosis or a clean bill of health. Fortunately, early detection can push five-year survival rates above 90% for many cancers, according to the American Cancer Society3."

Personal, human connection endures

Although younger generations are relying on technology, AI and social media for healthcare support and management, they trust healthcare professionals most for definitive, credible health information. Personal relationships are critical to healthcare conversations that drive preventive care and positive long-term care outlooks. Parents are top health advocates for younger generations (43% Gen Z, 35% millennials, compared to 28% overall). A family member or loved one's encouragement is cited as one of the top motivators for getting a cancer screening (20% Gen Z, 19% millennial, compared to 15% overall).

"The bottom line is that wellness does, in fact, matter," said Owenby. "Whether it is logistics, costs or other factors that prevent people from prioritizing their health and preventive care, Aflac wants to be part of solutions that can help lead to a healthier outlook for Americans."

Aflac Wellness Matters® survey results are available to American consumers, healthcare providers, families and health-related stakeholders, at no cost, to educate and inspire a healthier population. To learn more and find tips on how to take charge of your own health and encourage others to prioritize theirs, visit Aflac.com/WellnessMatters.

ABOUT THE 2026 AFLAC WELLNESS MATTERS® SURVEY

The 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® study was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in March 2026 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac. The survey provides insight into healthcare attitudes, behaviors and influences of U.S. adults. It explores important issues such as preventive care, health screenings and how healthcare is prioritized.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.2 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force.4 The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 20 consecutive years (2026) and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 25 years (2026). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

1 "Aflac. "2026 Wellness Matters Survey overview." Published Aug. 2026. 2 LIMRA 2025 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report. 3 American Cancer Society: "Cancer Facts and Figures 2025." 4 As of March 31, 2025, Aflac estimates based on company data.

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706-763-4813 or [email protected]

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706-596-3264, 800-235-2667 or [email protected]

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

FAQs about the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey

Why are younger Americans prioritizing AI and digital health tools as their initial sources for health information?

Younger adults are increasingly turning to AI and digital resources because they provide convenient, on-demand access to health information.

According to the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey, 76% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials use AI before seeking professional medical care, and many report that online resources, health influencers and social media help them feel more informed and confident about health decisions.

What is the "wellness paradox" identified in the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey?

The "wellness paradox" is the growing disconnect between health confidence and preventive healthcare behaviors.

The 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey found that many Americans, especially Gen Z and millennials, say they feel informed, confident and in control of their health, yet they are also more likely to delay routine checkups, preventive care visits and recommended health screenings.

Why are younger adults using emergency and urgent care more often?

The 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey suggests that younger adults are adopting a more reactive approach to healthcare, often relying on emergency rooms and urgent care centers rather than preventive care and primary care visits. Use of emergency and urgent care increased among Gen Z compared with the previous year (2025), reflecting a broader shift from proactive to reactive healthcare behaviors.

Why are younger Americans delaying preventive care appointments?

Younger Americans are delaying preventive care for several reasons, including:

Feeling healthy

Scheduling challenges

Long wait times

Concerns about healthcare costs

According to the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey, two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and more than half of millennials (61%) admit to delaying or skipping routine checkups and screenings, with many seeking answers from AI and online resources before consulting a healthcare professional.

Is AI replacing healthcare professionals?

No. The 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey found that while many younger Americans use AI and digital tools as a first step when seeking health information, healthcare professionals remain the most trusted source for definitive, credible health information. The survey suggests that AI is often used before professional care, rather than as a replacement for it.

Personal relationships also continue to influence care decisions, with parents, family members and loved ones playing an important role in encouraging preventive care and recommended screenings.

Why is cancer screening awareness a concern for younger Americans?

Cancer screening awareness remains a concern because many younger adults underestimate their potential cancer risk and are less likely to prioritize preventive screenings.

The 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters® survey found that 51% of Gen Z believe a cancer diagnosis is unlikely in their lifetime, while nearly half of Americans (46%) do not know when they should begin cancer screenings. Understanding cancer risks and screening guidelines is a key part of preventive care and early detection.

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated