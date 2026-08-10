85% of Americans think brands are using inflation as an excuse to overcharge - and it's costing them customers

Omnisend study finds 56% have stopped buying from once-preferred brands as grocery prices and "shrinkflation" push shoppers toward short-term financial fixes.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising living costs continue to strain household budgets, consumers are rethinking their loyalty to the brands they usually buy. A new survey of 1,075 U.S. consumers from Omnisend found that 67% say higher prices have changed how they feel about brands they once liked, with more than half (56%) saying they've stopped buying from them. Another 22% say they trust those brands less.

Behind that shift is a growing skepticism about how companies set their prices. In fact, 85% believe brands and retailers often use inflation as an excuse to raise prices more than necessary.

That doesn't mean consumers are rejecting every price increase outright. Better product quality (19%), higher wages for workers (16%), and rising ingredient or material costs (15%) are the most commonly accepted reasons for paying more.

"Consumers understand that costs change, but they want those changes to make sense. Clear communication about why prices are rising, whether it's better products, higher wages or more expensive materials, goes much further than simply asking shoppers to pay more. Transparency has become part of the value consumers expect from brands," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend.

Consumers are turning to short-term financial fixes to cover everyday necessities

Rising prices aren't just changing how consumers shop – they're changing how they pay. The same survey found that 30% have used credit to pay for essentials such as groceries, gas, utilities, rent, or medical bills in the past three months. Others have turned to:

Borrowing from friends or family ( 20% )

) Buy Now, Pay Later ( 18% )

) Savings that were meant for something else (17%)

Groceries are at the center of that pressure, with 30% saying that's the everyday expense that feels most "out of control." In fact, two-thirds (65%) say groceries are where "shrinkflation" – products getting smaller while prices stay the same – is the most obvious. 29% consider this type of price increase to be the most unfair, and 59% notice instances of it regularly.

"The financial safety nets people once relied on for emergencies are increasingly becoming part of the monthly routine. When households are using credit and borrowing to cover essentials while also feeling they're getting less for their money, it's no surprise that confidence in both their finances and the companies raising prices starts to fade," continues Bauer.

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in June 2026. A total of 1,075 U.S. consumers took part in the survey. Quotas were placed on age, gender, income, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

More: https://www.omnisend.com/shopping-psychology/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Daniele Kezyte, Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend