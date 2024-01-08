86% of Americans have money questions; Empower has answers with new TV spots for "What's Next" brand campaign

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of Americans have questions about money (86%) like where to spend it and how to save it, though nearly 1 in 3 worry they'll be judged for asking.1 In fact, more than a third regularly worry about money – and that's higher for Gen Z and Millennials (51% and 49%).1 New TV spots from Empower, a leader in financial planning,2 investing, and advice, encourage Americans to confront everyday money concerns head-on, so they can confidently take on "What's Next" in life, work and play.

As part of its "Empower What's Next" brand campaign, the financial services company ads take aim at financial stressors inspired by some of Americans' top money queries – like how to afford the here and now while planning for milestones from hosting a wedding or leaving an inheritance. People confess they don't talk about saving for retirement (27%) and are uncertain navigating money in a variety of situations, whether it's buying a wedding gift (67%) or budgeting for a vacation (56%)1 – and it's time to start.

Stephen E. Jenks, Senior Vice President and CMO of Empower says: "Every generation has questions about money, but nearly half of Americans (44%) say they never talk about how much they have or how much they need to be financially secure (44%).1 Our new TV spots challenge traditional money taboos with a sense of levity to help people overcome anxieties that might be holding them back from reaching their full financial potential."

Ultimately, Americans believe more open conversations about money can have a transformative effect on society: 66% think it can help more people achieve financial freedom.1

"With the power of advice from our financial professionals paired with our real-time technology, we help people find answers to work towards securing a brighter financial future," says Jenks.

The brand campaign marks the company's successful expansion in consumer wealth management with the launch of its Empower Personal Wealth division last year, which realized an asset growth of 30% during the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Pereira O'Dell, the commercials will run nationwide across primetime, lifestyle networks, sports and news channels, audio and digital partnerships, with more spots to roll out across the year. Check out the new TV ads "Inheritance" and "Destination Wedding," and visit Empower.com.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower, a leader in financial planning,2 investing, and advice, is dedicated to creating financial freedom through people and technology. It administers $1.4 trillion in assets for more than 18 million retirement plan participants3 and is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.4 Connect with us on Empower.com, and subscribe to The Currency™ for the latest money news and views shaping how we live, work and play.

1 Empower Money Talks 2023

2 Empower Advisory Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser, provides financial planning services using the MoneyGuidePro tool. MoneyGuidePro is not affiliated with Empower Retirement, LLC and its affiliates. Empower Retirement, LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for the third-party content provided.

3 As of June 30, 2023. Information refers to all retirement business of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America (EAICA) and its subsidiaries, including Empower Retirement, LLC; Empower Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York (ELAINY); and Empower Annuity Insurance Company (EAIC), marketed under the Empower brand. EAICA's consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $1,387.9B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. EAICA's statutory assets total $73.98B and liabilities total $70.1B. ELAINY's statutory assets total $7.2B and liabilities total $6.9B. EAIC's statutory assets total $90.1B and liabilities total $88.8B.

4 Pensions & Investments 2022 Defined Contribution Survey. Ranking measured by total number of participants as of September 2022.

