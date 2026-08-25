9.32 Seconds: TianGong Ultra Surpasses the Human World Record in the 100-meter Race!

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of August 22, the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off at China's National Speed Skating Oval, widely known as the "Ice Ribbon". A stunning breakthrough emerged on the very first day of competition: TianGong Ultra, developed by X-Humanoid, broke the world record twice in the 100-meter sprint, finishing with a final time of 9.32 seconds. This result surpasses the men's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds, marking a "historic moment for silicon-based life".

Rank 1: Tiangong Team – 9.32 seconds

Rank 2: Tianxiao Team – 9.32 seconds

Rank 3: Tiangong-Jingfeng Technology Joint Team – 9.34 seconds

Rank 4: Tianjiao Team – 9.38 seconds

Rank 5: Tianzhuo Team – 9.39 seconds

Rank 6: HONOR Shuangchi Team – 9.42 seconds

In just two hours, TianGong Ultra reset the world record on five occasions. Behind this explosive performance lies X-Humanoid's technological pursuit of "higher, faster, more capable", pushing the athletic capabilities of humanoid robots to a brand-new frontier. "Champion TianGong, the king returns."

SOURCE X-Humanoid