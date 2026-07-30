90+ CELLARS UNVEILS NEW DISCOVERY SERIES, INVITING WINE LOVERS TO EXPLORE BEYOND THE FAMILIAR

Inspired by growing demand for unique and emerging varietals, the new collection makes wine exploration more approachable than ever.

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 90+ Cellars (www.ninetypluscellars.com), the Boston-based wine brand from Latitude Beverage, today announced the launch of its new Discovery Series, a collection celebrating under-the-radar wine regions and lesser-known grapes. The series debuts with two light, refreshing white wines: Lot 236 Pecorino from Italy and Lot 240 Torrontés from Argentina.

90+ Cellars Discovery Series

Since 2009, 90+ Cellars has made it easier for wine lovers to find, buy and enjoy exceptional wines from around the world. The Discovery Series builds on that mission by making emerging regions and distinctive varietals more approachable for today's increasingly curious wine drinkers.

"Today's younger wine drinkers are much more adventurous," said Alexandra Shaughnessy, Wine Director at 90+ Cellars. "They're less concerned with whether they've heard of the grape or region and more interested in discovering wines with great stories, incredible quality and outstanding value."

Lot 236 Pecorino comes from the coastal vineyards of Abruzzo, Italy, where this once-forgotten indigenous grape has experienced a remarkable revival. Crisp and refreshing, it offers bright citrus, delicate floral notes and a touch of saline minerality, combining the easy-drinking appeal of Pinot Grigio with the vibrant character of Albariño.

Lot 240 Torrontés comes from Argentina's high-altitude Cafayate Valley in Salta. Dry and refreshing despite its expressive floral aromas, the wine delivers lively citrus and floral notes, pairing the freshness of Sauvignon Blanc with the aromatic lift of Riesling in a style that is distinctly Argentine.

These first two wines from the Discovery Series are available at select retailers and online at ninetypluscellars.com. Lot 236 Pecorino and Lot 240 Torrontés have an SRP under $15. Two additional Discovery Series wines are slated for later this year to further showcase distinctive grape varieties and emerging wine regions.

About 90+ Cellars

Founded in 2009, 90+ Cellars offers a curated selection of high-quality, authentic wines sourced from acclaimed producers around the world. The brand's unique model makes it easy to find, buy, and enjoy great wine that consistently over-delivers on value.

90+ Cellars is one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the country and a top-five premium wine brand in the Northeast. 90+ Cellars is owned by Boston-based Latitude Beverage.

Media Contact:

Amalia Arguello, PR Manager

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SOURCE 90+ Cellars