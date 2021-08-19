9/11 Turns 20: 'Where Were You on 9/11?' Remembrance Project Launched by TJFR Press

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, TJFR Press is inviting members of the general public to share their recollections and experiences from that tragic day.

Reflections will be posted online and may be included in a future book or other editorial undertakings.

Dean Rotbart, Author and Award-Winning Journalist September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story

The 'Where Were You on 9/11?' remembrance project is being conducted in conjunction with the publication of "September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story." The new book, available now from GutenbergsStore.com, tells the inspiring story of how the traumatized men and women of The Wall Street Journal rallied on 9/11 when their main newsroom — located just across the street from the World Trade Center — was severely damaged by falling debris.

Most people, even those who were only children on the morning of September 11, 2001, have vivid memories of their whereabouts that day and how they responded.

To participate in the 'Where Were You on 9/11?' commemoration, at no cost, contributors can fill out the form at: tinyurl.com/WhereWereYouOnNineEleven. (All submissions are subject to approval and possible editing for length and clarity.)

Among the questions on the form are: How did you learn about the strikes? Who was with you? What were you doing? Were you in the vicinity of the World Trade Center or the Pentagon? What is your most searing memory of that day?

Approved reflections will be included on the website September-Twelfth.com.

"September 11 is a tragic day in the history of the United States. But it is also the source of a legion of inspiring comeback stories," says award-winning journalist Dean Rotbart, author of "September Twelfth."

Rotbart's book, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, is a richly detailed account of the Journal's Pulitzer Prize-winning response on 9/11, under the most challenging circumstances. The Poynter Institute describes Rotbart's book as the "most detailed and dramatic look yet" at the paper's thrilling remarkable resilience.

For much of the day, it seemed certain that the Journal's dynamic managing editor, Paul E. Steiger, had been killed or seriously injured. Who was in charge? What were staff members supposed to do? Without offices or computers and unable to locate one another, how could they possibly get a paper out the next day?

Some Journal staffers had their own harrowing stories to tell: showered in ash, walking through blood-soaked streets littered with body parts, and eyewitnesses to the ghastly specter of men and women leaping to their deaths from the tops of the towers.

"I wrote the book because I believe it reflects the indomitable spirit of America and Americans," Rotbart says. "The Journal's response on 9/11 offers lessons for any organization, business, or individual who is confronted with an unexpected, significant setback and can either rebound or quit."

"September Twelfth" is available from GutenbergsStore.com in three editions: hardcover, softcover, and as an ebook.

Universities, secondary schools, museums, journalism organizations, independent booksellers, businesses, and others interested in purchasing bulk copies, or copies for resale, may place their orders now at [email protected]. For pricing details and additional information, phone 1-800-TJFR-659 (800-853-7659).

TJFR Press, launched in 1987, previously published the TJFR Business News Reporter, an award-winning trade newsletter focused on influential business and financial news organizations.

Rotbart, founding editor-in-chief of the newsletter, formerly worked as a reporter and columnist for The Wall Street Journal, which nominated him for a Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting.

To arrange interviews or schedule media appearances with Rotbart, contact TJFR Press at [email protected] or phone 303-296-1200.

