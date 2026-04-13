99-YEAR-OLD "SANTA BABY" COMPOSER PHILIP SPRINGER NOMINATED FOR BEST TRAILER IN VIDEO & FILM IN THE 30th ANNUAL WEBBY AWARDS

Fans Can Vote Online to Help Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer Win Internet's Top Honor; vote: https://wbby.co/57567N - Voting is through April 16, 11:19pm PST

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based Tamir Music – proudly announced today that it has been nominated for Best Trailer in Video & Film; In the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street.

MORE THAN SANTA BABY is an award-winning independent documentary film about the life, career and music of "Santa Baby" composer Philip Springer. An inspiring story of resilience and hope, MORE THAN SANTA BABY honors the prolific artistic legacy of "Santa Baby" composer Philip Springer. His journey over 80 years in worldwide music history reveals a creative lifetime well beyond his renowned Christmas song, proving "it is never too late". Written and directed by his daughter, Tamar Springer, the film goes far beyond that iconic song to explore the depth of his musical legacy and the extraordinary resilience that has defined his journey through nearly a century of music.

"Nominees like Philip Springer are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, it's no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries. This year's work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now."

"My father's musical legacy reaches far beyond his worldwide Christmas standard, "Santa Baby". His story is an inspiring journey, a lifetime of creativity, determination and perseverance. He truly deserves this recognition especially for his upcoming 100th birthday – May 12 - Tamar Springer

As a nominee, Trailer: More Than Santa Baby is eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, "Santa Baby" fans and Phil Springer's supporters can cast their votes and see the trailer at https://wbby.co/57567N to help Phil and MORE THAN SANTA BABY win the Webby People's Voice Award!

Contact: Tamar Springer

Phone: (310) 463-2648

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE More Than Santa Baby