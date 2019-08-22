$994 Million Inspection Machine Market - Global Outlook to 2026
Aug 22, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inspection Machine - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Inspection Machine market accounted for $531.80 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $994.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period
The growing number of regulatory mandates in the healthcare industry to continue compliance with superior manufacturing practices, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line and high growth in the medical device industry are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of machine inspection is restraining market growth. Moreover, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is providing opportunities for market growth.
Inspection machines are combination or sequence of machines that are used to inspect the quality of the product in terms of packaging, packaging component, weight, leakage, and dimension so as to maintain consistency throughout the production line. Inspection machines are used for quality check and control, data acquisition, and data analysis.
Based on the End User, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is acquired to have considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations about packaging quality and the expanding need to combat counterfeit pharmaceutical products.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing the growth due to the huge development in the pharmaceutical, food processing & packaging, medical device industries, and ideal government activities to advance the review of items in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in a few Asian countries.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tertiary Packaging
5.2.1 Shrink Wraps
5.2.2 Pallets
5.2.3 Crates
5.3 Secondary Packaging
5.3.1 Cartons
5.3.2 Blisters (For Injectable)
5.4 Primary Packaging
5.4.1 Blisters
5.4.2 Ampoules & Vials
5.4.3 Bottles
5.5 Other Packaging Types
5.5.1 Syringes
6 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Semi-Automated Inspection Machines
6.3 Manual Inspection Machines
6.4 Fully Automated Inspection Machines
7 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 X-Ray Inspection Systems
7.3 Vision Inspection Systems
7.4 Software
7.5 Metal Detectors
7.6 Leak Detection Systems
7.7 Combination Systems
7.8 Check-weighers
7.9 Other Inspection Systems
7.9.1 Pressure/moisture inspection systems
7.9.2 Oxygen
7.9.3 Carbon dioxide
8 Global Inspection Machine Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Tablets
8.2.2 Liquid/Injectable
8.2.3 Capsules
8.3 Medical Device Manufacturers
8.4 Food Processing & Packaging Companies
8.5 Other End Users
8.5.1 Nutraceutical
8.5.2 Cosmetics
9 Global Inspection Machine Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.2 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
11.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.4 OPTEL Group
11.5 Omron Corporation
11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
11.7 METTLER-TOLEDO
11.8 Krber AG
11.9 Jekson Vision Private Limited
11.10 Cognex Corporation
11.11 Brevetti C.E.A. SPA
11.12 Antares Vision
11.13 ACG Worldwide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgc8rk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article