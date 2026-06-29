9Pay becomes direct payment partner with Visa, driving cross-border payment solutions

HANOI, Vietnam, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Pay Joint Stock Company has officially established a direct connection with Visa through CyberSource, a global payment processing platform within the Visa ecosystem.

This strategic move positions 9Pay as one of the few payment intermediaries in Vietnam to possess card infrastructure capabilities equivalent to international operating standards. The combination of Visa's global network and 9Pay's domestic processing capabilities creates a comprehensive benefit model for the entire payment ecosystem, serving as a vital gateway for international payment gateways, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and multinational corporations to seamlessly tap into the Vietnamese market.

For foreign PSPs and merchants, 9Pay eliminates market entry barriers by offering compliant cash flow management solutions without requiring partners to establish a local legal entity or obtain a Vietnamese payment intermediary license. As a local expert, 9Pay handles foreign exchange coordination, risk management, and specialized tax advisory, such as foreign contractor tax, ensuring absolute peace of mind for global businesses. At the same time, by removing intermediary layers, the new infrastructure eliminates processing latency, optimizes transaction approval rates, and reduces cart abandonment. Thanks to these advancements, end-users in Vietnam can experience a frictionless payment flow fully in VND without hidden currency conversion fees, while automatically benefiting from the existing value-added ecosystems of Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Click to Pay.

By partnering directly with Visa and CyberSource, 9Pay has upgraded its technological capabilities to provide a comprehensive card processing suite capable of offering customized solutions that fulfill complex technical operations specific to various industries.

"As digital commerce continues to expand across borders, Visa is committed to working alongside partners in Vietnam to enhance payment acceptance capabilities, security, and transaction experiences in line with global standards. 9Pay's direct connection with Visa through CyberSource marks an important step forward, helping strengthen Vietnam's connectivity with the international payments ecosystem. We believe this collaboration will support businesses in reaching customers more effectively, while fostering trust and convenience in digital transactions," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos.

9Pay's system offers optimal support for modern business models, ranging from e-commerce marketplaces with sophisticated split-payment mechanisms and large-scale digital advertising payments, to recurring subscriptions and Customer or Merchant Initiated Transactions (CIT/MIT). All operational processes are backed by the PCI DSS Level 1 certification, the highest security standard in the global card payment industry, ensuring that international partners' transaction data is handled under the strictest benchmarks. Furthermore, the company ensures rapid deployment for businesses of all scales through a diverse range of integration methods, from Payment Links requiring no technical expertise, to flexible Redirect, Iframe, and API models for mid-sized enterprises, and advanced host-to-host API systems allowing large corporations to maintain full technological autonomy.

9Pay's high-volume data processing capabilities and outstanding infrastructure stability have been proven through its seamless management of cash flows and cross-border money transfer operations for multinational corporations operating in Vietnam. These achievements were recently recognized at the 2026 Sao Khue Awards, where 9Pay was honored for its comprehensive, all-in-one payment solution. Additionally, 9Pay has secured legal trademark protection across 11 key markets through the World Intellectual Property Organization, establishing its legal rights internationally while significantly enhancing its brand reputation and value on the global stage. This direct partnership between 9Pay and Visa not only reaffirms 9Pay's position as a domestic payment intermediary with a global vision, but also sets new industry benchmarks that optimize costs and expand growth horizons for global partners in the digital economy.

About 9Pay

9Pay is a leading payment intermediary licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam, specializing in comprehensive payment solutions including Payment Gateways, E-Wallets, 9Remit and Collection and Disbursement services. 9Pay is dedicated to bridging the gap between global businesses and the Vietnamese digital market through innovative, secure, and scalable financial technology. Learn more at 9pay.vn

About Visa

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Visa's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Visa believes that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com

About CyberSource

Acquired by Visa in 2010, CyberSource is a full-service payment management platform for over 400,000 eCommerce merchants that has already expanded Visa's online payment, fraud, and security management capabilities. The acquisition (which included CyberSource's wholly-owned subsidiary Authorize.Net—a leader in small business eCommerce) accelerated Visa's growth in the eCommerce category and enhanced the value of Visa's network, product and service offerings to financial institutions, merchants, partners and consumers. Learn more about CyberSource.

SOURCE 9Pay JSC