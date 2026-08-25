A $1,500 iPhone Just Outran a $50,000 Lab Bench - On Camera, Unscripted, Independently Verified

Live demonstration shows FreqCheck™ tracking known signals down to 0.2 Hz on an iPhone using calibrated ROGA Instruments hardware.

KEY LARGO, Fla., and NENTERSHAUSEN, Germany, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An iPhone has, for the first time on record, performed accredited infrasound metrology down to 0.2 Hz — verified live, unscripted, and on camera by an independent 20-year measurement authority.

Live infrasound metrology demonstration: FreqCheck software running natively on Apple hardware, paired with a calibrated ROGA Instruments ISV1611 measurement microphone, accurately tracking frequencies down to a 0.2 Hz floor.

The demonstration, filmed on ROGA Instruments' own YouTube channel, shows Romuald Gawlik — known as Rogá, the authorized European distributor for TEAC Europe GmbH and TEAC Instruments (Japan) — connecting a calibrated ISV1611 measurement microphone to an iPhone 17 running FreqCheck. After calibrating the microphone live on camera, Rogá removed the microphone capsule entirely and wired a function generator directly into the ISV1611 body, feeding FreqCheck a known, exact electrical signal instead of an acoustic approximation. He then walked that signal down in real time: 20 Hz, 10 Hz, 6 Hz, 1 Hz, 0.5 Hz, 0.4 Hz, 0.3 Hz, and finally 0.2 Hz — with the app tracking cleanly at every step. Pushing further to 0.15 Hz and 0.1 Hz, Rogá noted on camera that the signal began to degrade, establishing exactly where the instrument's accurate floor sits.

"The aim of this presentation is to show you that the system picks up infrasound from 0.2 Hz to 100 Hz with the FreqCheck software," Rogá states on camera. "I realized that standard narrow-band FFT under Windows, or with another app, does not deliver the same result as FreqCheck is doing here, because there are completely different calculation algorithms."

At the end of the test, FreqCheck generated a sealed report, locked with a SHA-256 hash and built on an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration standard — the international benchmark testing laboratories are measured against worldwide.

Acoustic and vibration metrology has for decades been the exclusive domain of rack-mounted bench systems from manufacturers like Brüel & Kjær, HBK, Siemens, GRAS, and RION — equipment costing tens of thousands of dollars. FreqCheck is the first application to bring that same Class 1, ISO-aligned rigor natively to Apple hardware, verified not by its own developer, but by an outside authority with two decades of calibration credibility.

ROGA Instruments' hardware carries some of the industry's toughest certifications, including IEC 60942 Class 1 and WS2F infrasonic sensor certification, and its software is built around ISO 3741, 3744, and 3745 — the same protocols governing certified anechoic and reverberation-chamber testing globally.

Beyond live measurement, FreqCheck also functions as a universal archive-analysis tool, natively reading WAV, FLAC, AIFF, MP3, ALAC, and M4A files at up to 24-bit/384kHz — allowing organizations to re-analyze years of legacy recordings with the same verified engine, without resampling or data loss.

Video: https://youtu.be/GxRKxr3qCVM?si=uMCmfotWi4ont1QO

Sealed benchmark report (PDF): https://freqcheck.com/proof.pdf

*Intellectual Property Notice: The FreqCheck™ metrology engine and its underlying architecture are proprietary and protected under U.S. Patent No. 12659418 and pending U.S. Patent Application No. 19/660,467. © 2026 FreqCheck. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

FreqCheck™

Randy Segal

Founder Abundance Sea, LLC

Key Largo, FL USA

Tel: 404-432-7581

[email protected]

www.FreqCheck.com

Rogá

(Romuald Gawlik)

Founder and CEO

ROGA-Instruments

Im Hasenacker 56

D-56412 Nentershausen

Tel: +49 (0) 6485 8815803

Fax: +49 (0) 6485 8818373

[email protected]

www.roga-instruments.com

www.roga-messtechnik.de

SOURCE FreqCheck™