A Buzzworthy New Sanctuary Coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating Earth Day all month, Charleston based non-profit The Bee Cause Project announced a new partnership with The Woodlands Nature Reserve to create an onsite bee sanctuary within the 6,000-acre privately protected property located just outside of downtown Charleston. The sanctuary, expected to complete construction and officially open to the public later this year, aims to add a new layer to The Reserve's mission to enhance wildlife by increasing biodiversity, making the natural beauty and immersive outdoor experiences unique for its visitors in a way that honors the property by enriching both the land and those who experience it by pursuing best practices for the environment.

The partnership between The Bee Cause Project and The Reserve represents one component of a larger initiative from The Reserve to create a "Food Forest," in which The Bee Cause Project will oversee all efforts related to the bee sanctuary and pollinator support throughout the property. Other partners involved in discussions in the initiative will provide support for new trails and bridges throughout the "Food Forest" section of the reserve, and Dixie Vodka, which will act as the primary sponsor of the bee sanctuary and provide funding for ongoing projects led by The Bee Cause Project.

"We're so thrilled to kick off this partnership with the team at The Reserve to bring to life a bee sanctuary in the heart of this beautifully protected property here in Charleston," says Tami Enright, executive director of The Bee Cause Project. "We look forward to providing a vital component to their new Food Forest Initiative and are grateful for the support of our long-term funding partner, Dixie Vodka and its parent company Grain & Barrel Spirits, to help install this project later this year."

The bee sanctuary will feature multiple beehives, native bee habitat installations and pollinator programming for visitors to experience and understand the invaluable contributions pollinators make to our natural environment.

The Bee Cause Project works with our network to engage students of all ages with their own environments through observation-based learning. The organization's STEAM-based curriculum, educational hives, and international network build learning opportunities in classrooms and communities, to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. Support the Bees

The Woodlands Nature Reserve is passionate about making the natural beauty and immersive outdoor experiences unique for its visitors in a way that honors the property by enriching both the land and those who experience it. Through camping opportunities, weddings, public & private events, and an array of recreational activities, The Woodlands Nature Reserve is a place meant to inspire and evoke a deep sense of enjoyment for the natural outdoors.

Dixie Vodka was established with the simple mission of creating an all-American premium craft vodka that represents the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality. With six signature flavors Dixie Vodka partners with local farmers across the South to infuse regionally cherished ingredients into its award-winning products, each of which is six-times distilled from American corn.

