A CyberSecurity Vision for Tomorrow

Value We Bring to Your Organization:

Identify and measure Cybersecurity risks to your organization

Measure gaps against your organization's capabilities

Prioritize Cybersecurity improvement initiatives

Provide roadmaps for aligning your Cybersecurity strategy with your business goals

In an upcoming event Rock Lambros, CEO will be a speaker at the Cloud Security Alliance Colorado Chapter Monthly Meeting on June 19, 2018. His topic, The Internet of Things and the Cloud is Not Spelled "NO." This is an industry event for executives and experts alike.

Kyriakos "Rock" Lambros, CEO of RockCyber, LLC is a seasoned cybersecurity and information technology professional. His broad expertise in aligning cybersecurity and technology strategy is outstanding. This includes a parallel focus on enterprise business goals in order to reduce the risk to revenue for the organization. Rock is a member of Information Systems Security Association, International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Cloud Security Alliance and Open Web Application Project.

For more information visit www.RockCyber.com

Contact: Rock Lambros

Rock@rockcyber.com

844-729-2370

