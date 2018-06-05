DENVER, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RockCyber, LLC a new cybersecurity and information technology company is launching this month. RockCyber allows business to leverage a highly experienced cybersecurity executive to reduce organizational risk to revenue without breaking the bank and while aligning to overall enterprise business strategy. RockCyber's primary focus is cybersecurity for executive decision makers thereby helping leadership implement business strategy timely, efficiently and with minimal cyber risk. One key example, our service offering provides for a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer saving business time, revenue, resources and communications missteps.
Value We Bring to Your Organization:
- Identify and measure Cybersecurity risks to your organization
- Measure gaps against your organization's capabilities
- Prioritize Cybersecurity improvement initiatives
- Provide roadmaps for aligning your Cybersecurity strategy with your business goals
In an upcoming event Rock Lambros, CEO will be a speaker at the Cloud Security Alliance Colorado Chapter Monthly Meeting on June 19, 2018. His topic, The Internet of Things and the Cloud is Not Spelled "NO." This is an industry event for executives and experts alike.
Kyriakos "Rock" Lambros, CEO of RockCyber, LLC is a seasoned cybersecurity and information technology professional. His broad expertise in aligning cybersecurity and technology strategy is outstanding. This includes a parallel focus on enterprise business goals in order to reduce the risk to revenue for the organization. Rock is a member of Information Systems Security Association, International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium, Cloud Security Alliance and Open Web Application Project.
For more information visit www.RockCyber.com
Contact: Rock Lambros
Rock@rockcyber.com
844-729-2370
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-cybersecurity-vision-for-tomorrow-300659690.html
SOURCE RockCyber, LLC
Share this article