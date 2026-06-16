A Defining Moment for a Foundational Industry: Florida Concrete & Products Association Relaunches Florida Concrete Magazine

ORLANDO, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the demands on the built environment are rapidly changing, the Florida Concrete & Products Association (FC&PA) today announced the relaunch of Florida Concrete Magazine, marking the return of a publication originally introduced to inform, connect, and advocate for one of the state's most essential industries.

Readers can learn more about the Florida Concrete & Products Association at https://fcpa.org and access the inaugural issue of Florida Concrete Magazine at https://floridaconcretemagazine.com.

First published from 2001 to 2010, Florida Concrete Magazine served as a central voice for Florida's concrete and concrete products industry before publication was paused during the economic downturn. Its return comes as Florida and the broader Southeast experience sustained population growth, increasing infrastructure investment, and rising expectations for durability, resilience, affordability, and sustainability.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida has been one of the nation's fastest-growing states in recent years, creating unprecedented demand for resilient infrastructure, housing, transportation systems, and commercial development. At the same time, stronger storms, coastal challenges, and evolving building performance expectations are reshaping how communities are designed and built.

"The relaunch of Florida Concrete Magazine is about much more than bringing back a publication," said Matt Sitter, President & CEO of the Florida Concrete & Products Association. "Florida is entering one of the most significant periods of growth in its history while facing increasingly complex challenges related to resilience, sustainability, and long-term performance. Our industry is helping solve those challenges every day, and this magazine creates a platform to share the innovation, expertise, and engineering that will shape Florida's future."

The publication returns with an expanded editorial vision. While continuing to deliver technical insights, industry updates, and product innovation, it also examines the broader role concrete plays in building stronger communities, protecting critical infrastructure, and supporting long-term economic growth.

The inaugural issue explores topics including:

Next-generation concrete technologies.

Resilient construction strategies for hurricanes, flooding, and Florida's evolving climate.

Coastal infrastructure and sea level rise adaptation.

Residential and commercial applications that improve long-term building performance.

The issue also highlights an often-overlooked fact about concrete construction: properly designed concrete buildings can remain in service for 75 to 100 years or longer with relatively minimal maintenance, making durability an increasingly important component of sustainable construction and lifecycle performance.

Beyond editorial coverage, the relaunch reinforces FC&PA's commitment to strengthening collaboration across Florida's construction industry by bringing together producers, contractors, architects, engineers, developers, policymakers, and other industry leaders to share knowledge and encourage informed discussion.

"This publication represents the legacy of those who helped shape our industry over the past several decades," Sitter added. "It also reflects our responsibility to continue educating, collaborating, and leading as Florida builds for generations to come. The decisions made today will influence the safety, resilience, and performance of our communities for decades."

The Summer 2026 issue is now available online.

To read the inaugural issue of Florida Concrete Magazine, visit https://floridaconcretemagazine.com. To learn more about the Florida Concrete & Products Association and its work advancing Florida's concrete industry, visit https://fcpa.org.

SOURCE Florida Concrete & Products Association