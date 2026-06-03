A+ Federal Credit Union Receives 2026 Q2 Excellence Award for Fintech Collaboration

Central Texas Credit Union Honored for Digital Banking Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ Federal Credit Union (A+FCU) today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Q2 Excellence Award for Fintech Collaboration by Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

The Q2 Excellence Awards are an annual program recognizing banks and credit unions driving significant business outcomes, delivering exceptional digital experiences, and strengthening the communities they serve. This year's recipients were honored at CONNECT 26, Q2's annual conference held in Austin, Texas. A+FCU was selected from over 60 nominated financial institutions across the country for leveraging strategic fintech collaborations to enhance their members' online banking experiences, resulting in an increase of digital account opening by 202%, expanding digital funding by 3,450%, and reaching 74.8% digital adoption for its award-winning A+ Online Banking and A+ Mobile App.

"We've been intentionally evolving the A+FCU digital experience to better meet our members' needs, so this recognition is especially meaningful to our team," said A+FCU Chief Digital Strategy Officer Brandon McGee. "By leveraging strategic fintech partnerships, we're delivering seamless, intuitive online banking experiences that make managing finances easier and more accessible. It reflects our continued focus on building practical, scalable solutions that create real value for our A+ members."

"We are proud to recognize A+ Federal Credit Union as a 2026 Q2 Excellence Award recipient," said Q2 Chief Business Officer Kirk Coleman. "A+FCU exemplifies what it means to put members first while leveraging innovative digital solutions to drive real impact in the communities they serve. This award is a reflection of their commitment to excellence and their leadership in shaping the future of financial services."

A+FCU members can download the A+ Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play to experience award-winning digital banking firsthand.

About A+ Federal Credit Union

A+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by 50 Austin, Texas teachers. Over seventy-seven years later, A+FCU is an award-winning institution with more than 194,000 members throughout the community, $2.58 billion in assets, over 520 employees, and 22 branches. A+FCU supports members with a full range of financial products including home, auto, and business loans, checking and savings accounts, as well as digital banking solutions for banking on the go. Learn more at aplusfcu.org.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE and NYSE Texas under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

SOURCE A+ Federal Credit Union