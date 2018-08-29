A Fun Way to Inspire Youthful Imagination, Develop Potential: A New Toy That Combines Learning and Logic, Provides an Enjoyable Experience That Encourages Children's Creativity to Flourish

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a toy to help further their children's critical and creative development, a group of parents came together to create a new educational toy company, Qbi Global, in order to create a toy that would be easy and fun to use. The result of their endeavor was the Qbitoy, a modular building block toy designed to be simple, yet versatile enough to inspire a child's imagination.

Qbi's colorful building block toys encourage children to interact and play with their parents and peers to develop a sense of logical thinking, spatial orientation, creativity, interactive communication, teamwork, and overall social skills. The soft, multi-colored blocks are durable, easy to assemble, and interchangeable, giving players the ability to connect two or more blocks in order to create a road for their car's travel. Their magnetic function allows for a variety of block combinations without the need to match up specific slots or connections. You are only limited by your own inventiveness. Once you have your track built, push the car gently against the floor to get it started, then place the toy car on the road and see how the car drives down the path you have created.

Qbi Global CEO, Apo Tsai, a parent himself, wanted his and his friends' children to play with more than just a toy.

"We wanted our children to interact and communicate with each other while also cultivating their own individual imagination and creativity," Tsai said. "The Qbitoy will help them develop their leadership and thinking skills as they have fun building their own road adventures."

Qbitoy lets your imagination run wild with different playing scenarios, six different sets of blocks, and several accessories.

The Qbitoy includes:

Autonomous Toy Car with Locator: Set the car to go fast or slow with a push, and it will set out automatically on the track configuration you have built.

Six-Track Block: Each colorful block has 6 different track options. You can create an oval track to a complex road system.

Mission Playing Booklet: Each Qbitoy pack will include mission and lesson booklet, providing instructions on how to build a variety of different scenarios, providing a starting point for further imaginative creation and development of custom scenarios.

Road Accessories: Customize your car's journey with different ramps and road accessories.

ABOUT QBI GLOBAL

Qbi's team is made up of several young Taiwanese parents who believe that toys are the best bridge for children to develop interactive relationships. With a focus on strengthening parent-to-child and child peer-to-peer communication through educational toys such as the Qbitoy, they hope to build a solid creative and intellectual foundation for social and cognitive development. They look forward to inspiring children's imagination, creativity, communication, social skills, and leadership through the Qbitoy.

