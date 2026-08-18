A Hidden Door. A Different Perspective. A Social Club Like No Other.

Founders Jonathan Bricklin, Franck Raharinosy, and Fats Timbo announce the Little People Social Club, believed to be the world's first social club intentionally designed around the experience of little people while welcoming guests of every size.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every great city has its hidden places. The restaurant without a sign. The speakeasy behind an unmarked door. The members club few people ever discover. Soon, New York will have another—one imagined from an entirely different point of view.

Today, entrepreneurs Jonathan Bricklin, Franck Raharinosy, and internationally recognized creator, presenter, author and advocate Fats Timbo announced the Little People Social Club (LPSC), believed to be the world's first members club intentionally designed around the experience of little people while welcoming guests of every size. Applications are now open for a limited collection of Lifetime Founding Memberships ahead of the club's planned Winter 2027 opening.

Behind an ordinary storefront, members will enter through a secret doorway and step into a world of candlelit lounges, vintage billiard rooms, classic parlor games, extraordinary dining, magical cocktails, an intimate cinema, and an elegant discotheque. Every room will be thoughtfully designed around the everyday experience of little people—not to exclude anyone, but to invite everyone to experience a remarkable social club from a different point of view.

Fats Timbo: "For so many little people, the world has never been designed with us in mind. The Little People Social Club is about creating a space where we don't have to adapt, while welcoming everyone to experience that perspective alongside us."

The Little People Social Club was born from a simple belief: meaningful friendships rarely happen by accident. In an increasingly digital world, the founders believe thoughtfully designed physical spaces still possess the power to slow people down, spark conversation, encourage curiosity, and remind us that genuine human connection remains one of life's greatest luxuries.