A Junior Just Pulled Rock Grading Double the Historical Numbers From a Nevada Tungsten District the U.S. Badly Needs

Issued on behalf of Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 42K)

American News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States has not mined tungsten domestically at any meaningful scale in roughly a decade, and China controls something like 80% of global supply and has moved to restrict exports of the metal. That is the backdrop against which a Nevada-focused junior just reported rock-chip assays running to more than 4% tungsten trioxide, roughly double the grades recorded historically in the same district. For a metal that goes into armor-piercing munitions and aerospace components, high-grade rock in a friendly jurisdiction is exactly what Washington has been asking the market to find.

Western Star Resources Inc. (CSE: WSR) (OTC: WSRIF) (FRA: 42K) announced certified laboratory assay results from its inaugural sampling programs at the Rowland Tungsten Property and the adjoining White Star Tungsten Project, both in Elko County, Nevada. The headline number is a peak rock-chip assay of 4.02% WO3 at Rowland Main, alongside 3.00% WO3 at the White Star Batholith Mine, with several additional samples above 2%. Management framed the results as confirming the high-grade nature of the system across the district as the company builds toward drill target generation.

Key Takeaways



Double the historical grades. Western Star reported a peak rock-chip assay of 4.02% WO3 from the Rowland Main workings and 3.00% WO3 from the White Star Batholith Mine, results the CEO described as exceeding twice the reported historical grades in the district.

Western Star reported a peak rock-chip assay of 4.02% WO3 from the Rowland Main workings and 3.00% WO3 from the White Star Batholith Mine, results the CEO described as exceeding twice the reported historical grades in the district. High grade across multiple zones. Sampling confirmed high-grade tungsten across all three previously identified zones of historical workings at Rowland (Northern Zone A, Northern Zone B, and Rowland Main), with five Rowland Main samples above 1.0% WO3 and coincident silver, copper, molybdenum and manganese credits.

Sampling confirmed high-grade tungsten across all three previously identified zones of historical workings at Rowland (Northern Zone A, Northern Zone B, and Rowland Main), with five Rowland Main samples above 1.0% WO3 and coincident silver, copper, molybdenum and manganese credits. A first at White Star. At White Star, the highest-grade sample (3.00% WO3) came from an area not previously known to be mineralised, with a strongly anomalous 711 ppm molybdenum credit, consistent with recorded historical production grades from the Batholith Mine.

At White Star, the highest-grade sample (3.00% WO3) came from an area not previously known to be mineralised, with a strongly anomalous 711 ppm molybdenum credit, consistent with recorded historical production grades from the Batholith Mine. Building toward drilling. Results will be integrated with a completed UAV magnetic geophysical survey and pending soil geochemistry to support drill target generation across the consolidated Jarbidge-Charleston tungsten footprint.

Results will be integrated with a completed UAV magnetic geophysical survey and pending soil geochemistry to support drill target generation across the consolidated Jarbidge-Charleston tungsten footprint. A sector on watch. Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL), Fireweed Metals (OTCQX: FWEDF), United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY), and MP Materials (NYSE: MP) are referenced as market and sector context. They differ substantially from Western Star in size and stage and are not peers or financial comparables.

What Came Back From the Rock

The results are early-stage by nature, rock-chip, float and channel samples rather than drill core, but the grades are what make them notable. Details are set out in the company's news release. At the Rowland Tungsten Property, eighteen samples across the Rowland Main workings, where the skarn system is exposed, ranged from 0.01% up to 4.02% WO3, with five samples in excess of 1.0%. The peak sample, RO-16-01, returned 4.02% WO3, supported by 2.69%, 2.56%, 2.11% and 1.25% in nearby samples. Sampling also confirmed mineralisation across the two northern zones, including up to 1.22% WO3 in Northern Zone B near the historical processing infrastructure.

At the adjoining White Star Tungsten Project, initial sampling was preliminary and focused on roadside outcrops showing historical workings or visual skarn indicators. Two samples were collected, and the standout, WS-16-02, returned 3.00% WO3 with 711 ppm molybdenum. The company noted that this highest-grade sample came from an area not previously known to be mineralised, which is the kind of result that expands the perceived footprint of a system rather than just confirming what was already known.

Running through both properties is a set of coincident credits that matter for a tungsten skarn. The samples carried elevated silver, copper, molybdenum, manganese and tin, the pathfinder chemistry expected from a scheelite-bearing tungsten skarn system, and manganese, itself a critical metal, was consistently high across Rowland Main. None of that is a resource, but it is the geochemical signature a company wants to see before it commits drilling dollars.

"Receiving results of this tenor, that exceed twice the reported historical grades mark an exciting development at the Rowland and White Star Properties, and demonstrate the high-grade nature of the system in the district," said Blake Morgan, CEO and President of Western Star. "With the geophysics complete across both properties and the assays now in hand, we are building the integrated Jarbidge-Charleston dataset we need to move confidently into drill target generation."

Why Tungsten, and Why Now

The strategic context is what turns a set of high-grade rock-chip assays into a story worth watching. Tungsten is one of the hardest and densest metals available, with an extremely high melting point, and it is essential to armor-piercing ammunition, aerospace components, cutting tools and advanced electronics. It is also a metal the United States does not currently produce at scale. Domestic tungsten mining effectively ceased in 2015, leaving the country dependent on imports for a material the Pentagon designates as strategic.

That dependence has become a policy problem. China dominates roughly 80% of global tungsten concentrate supply and imposed export restrictions on the metal, part of a broader tightening of critical-mineral exports that has pushed Washington to rebuild domestic supply chains. Federal support has followed, with defense-linked funding flowing to tungsten projects and a wave of critical-minerals companies pursuing U.S. listings on a defense-supply thesis rather than the traditional supply-demand pitch.

Western Star is aiming squarely at that gap. The company describes itself as an emerging junior focused on revitalizing North America's tungsten supply, advancing past-producing tungsten assets in historically important districts, and positioning itself to participate in the growing need for secure domestic critical-mineral supply. Nevada, where both properties sit, is consistently rated among the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world, which matters for a project whose entire premise is domestic, friendly-jurisdiction supply. The grades reported here do not by themselves build a mine, but they strengthen the case that the district is worth the drilling the company is now working toward.

The Field Racing to Rebuild U.S. Supply

Western Star is an early-stage explorer, but the theme it is chasing, domestic tungsten and critical-minerals supply for defense, is drawing capital across the size spectrum. The four companies below define that landscape. They are far larger and further along than Western Star, are referenced solely as market and sector context, and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc. Their results are not indicative of Western Star's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Guardian Metal Resources (NYSE American: GMTL)

Guardian Metal Resources is the closest strategic mirror to Western Star, a Nevada-focused tungsten developer advancing two projects, Pilot Mountain, described as one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S., and Tempiute, a former major producer. Guardian received a US$6.2 million investment from the U.S. Department of War under the Defense Production Act to support its Pilot Mountain pre-feasibility study, listed on NYSE American in 2026, and in July announced a partnership to move Tempiute legacy ore into a U.S. defense-focused processing pilot. It carries a Buy analyst rating. Guardian is the proof of concept for Western Star's own thesis: a Nevada tungsten story that has attracted direct federal defense funding and a U.S. market listing.

Fireweed Metals (OTCQX: FWEDF)

Fireweed Metals holds the Mactung project on the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, widely regarded as one of the largest undeveloped high-grade tungsten deposits in the world. The company has advanced feasibility-stage work with support from both U.S. Department of Defense and Canadian government funding for studies and infrastructure, making Mactung a focal point of North American critical-minerals strategy. Fireweed sits further along the development curve than Western Star, at the large defined-deposit stage rather than early exploration, and it illustrates the scale of what a successful tungsten discovery can become, and the government backing that follows credible North American tungsten ounces.

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY)

United States Antimony is best known as a domestic antimony producer with a major Defense Logistics Agency supply contract, but it is a relevant reference for Western Star because of its tungsten exposure. The company has advanced reporting on its Fostung tungsten project, described as one of North America's largest untapped tungsten deposits, alongside its antimony operations. UAMY has been a strong performer in the critical-minerals defense theme, trending higher through 2026 on production restarts, government contracts and its position in the domestic supply chain. It is included here as a broader defense-critical-minerals reference and a reminder that tungsten increasingly appears alongside antimony and other strategic metals in the same domestic-security conversation.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP)

MP Materials is the bellwether for the entire U.S. critical-minerals-for-defense trade. The largest rare-earth producer in the Western Hemisphere, it has become the template for how Washington is willing to back domestic strategic-metal supply, drawing direct government involvement and investment aimed at reducing dependence on China. MP is not a tungsten company, and it is far larger than Western Star, but it belongs in this context because it defines the macro backdrop: when the U.S. government treats a critical mineral as a national-security priority, capital and policy follow. That is the same wave Western Star's Nevada tungsten is positioned to ride, at a vastly earlier and smaller stage.

What to Watch

For Western Star, the near-term path is legible. The company has said it will integrate these assays with its completed UAV magnetic survey and pending soil geochemistry to generate drill targets across the Jarbidge-Charleston footprint, with further soil sampling continuing and more assay results to come. The real inflection is drilling: rock-chip and channel samples establish grade at surface, but only drilling can test whether that grade continues at depth and across meaningful widths. Watch for the transition from target generation to a first drill program, and for the additional assay and soil results the company has flagged.

The broader setup remains favorable and is largely outside the company's control. The domestic-tungsten thesis is being actively funded by the U.S. government, China's export posture continues to tighten Western supply, and defense demand for the metal is structural rather than cyclical. A high-grade Nevada tungsten system in a top-rated jurisdiction is exactly the kind of asset that environment is built to reward, if the drilling confirms what the surface sampling suggests.

None of that is assured. Western Star is an early-stage explorer, rock-chip results are not a resource, and there is a long, capital-intensive road between promising surface geochemistry and a producing mine, one that many juniors never complete. But the company has put high-grade numbers on the board in the right metal, in the right jurisdiction, at the right moment in the policy cycle, and it is now doing the methodical work that has to come before a drill bit turns.

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Article Source:

[1] Western Star Resources Inc., "High-grade Tungsten Results Nevada Tungsten Portfolio: Rock-Chip Assays up to 4.02% WO₃ at the Rowland Property and 3.00% WO₃ at the White Star Project," July 28, 2026.

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Qualified Person and Cautionary Note on Exploration Results. The scientific and technical information in the underlying release has been reviewed and approved by Jasper Mowatt, MIMMM (Membership No. 0486653) and MAusIMM (Membership No. 3178851), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mowatt is a consultant to Western Star Resources Inc. and is therefore not independent of the Company. The results described are from rock-chip, float and channel surface samples, which are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralisation across the properties. Surface sampling results, including the peak assays of 4.02% WO3 and 3.00% WO3, do not constitute a mineral resource or mineral reserve, are not indicative of grades or widths that may be established by drilling, and there is no assurance that mineralisation identified at surface continues at depth or over economic widths. References to historical workings, historical production grades, and historical geological data have not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon. No drilling has been completed, no mineral resource has been estimated, and no feasibility or economic study has been conducted; there is no assurance that the properties host an economically viable deposit. Statements regarding geophysical surveys, soil geochemistry, drill target generation, and future work programs are forward-looking and subject to exploration, permitting, technical, financing, and commodity-price risks. Readers should refer to Western Star's continuous disclosure record for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies and Market Data. References to Guardian Metal Resources, Fireweed Metals, United States Antimony, and MP Materials are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Western Star Resources Inc., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, and business model. Their projects, funding, contracts, government support, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Western Star Resources Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, endorsement, or competitive relationship is implied. Commodity prices, market forecasts, supply-chain and policy developments, and industry data cited describe the sector generally, are third-party estimates subject to change, and do not represent any revenue opportunity, addressable market, or forecast attributable to Western Star Resources Inc.

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