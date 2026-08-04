A Legacy Reimagined: Fantasia by DeSerio Debuts Modern Identity Rooted in Timeless Craftsmanship

Multi‑generational jewelry brand unveils sleek new look and enhanced e-commerce experience to meet consumer demand for accessible luxury

Key Points:

Fantasia by DeSerio introduced a refreshed brand identity and enhanced e‑commerce experience.

The brand thoughtfully curated its new collection of trend-forward products like vibrant gemstones and lab-grown diamonds, alongside classic fan-favorites like the Round Brilliant Studs and Donut Set Pendant Necklace.

The redesigned website showcases refreshed branding with a more sleek, dramatic look and feel that reflects the modern glamour and timeless style of today's jewelry shopper.

Fantasia by DeSerio's collections are available at fantasiabydeserio.com, as well as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasia by DeSerio, the handcrafted fine jewelry brand that has delivered bold, timeless jewelry for decades, introduced a refreshed brand identity and enhanced e‑commerce experience to meet the evolving shopping habits of today's consumer. Designed to make discovering and shopping its jewelry collections more accessible, the relaunch blends heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation, designed for those who believe exceptional jewelry should be worn wherever life takes them.

Fantasia by DeSerio introduced a refreshed brand identity and enhanced e-commerce experience.

Rooted in nearly 100 years of expertise and fine jewelry techniques passed down through generations, Fantasia by DeSerio is known throughout the industry for exceptionally cut simulated diamonds that emulate the brilliance, fire and appearance of natural diamonds. No stranger to adapting to shifting style preferences, the brand thoughtfully curated its new collection of trend-forward products and classic fan-favorites, all with the quality and price point modern jewelry shoppers demand, including:

"Today's consumer is willing to treat themselves to jewelry, but they are more intentional about finding quality and style before they invest in a piece," said Jennifer DeSerio, Strategic Director of Fantasia by DeSerio, third-generation jeweler and granddaughter of the brand's founder. "Our evolved brand identity blends the personal touch of a family brand with the expertise of world-class master jewelers to reflect the way we now see consumers investing in long-lasting, timeless jewelry."

The new website spotlights curated collections of earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches. Its sleek, dramatic look reflects the versatility and style of the brand's endlessly wearable jewelry designs. Featuring rich tones of pearl, cashmere, black plum, deep emerald and stunning gold and silver accents, the Fantasia by DeSerio website has been elevated to reflect its high-quality pieces with an effortless, user-friendly shopping experience.

Fantasia by DeSerio continues the legacy of founder Al DeSerio, one of America's top diamond setters, through three generations of family artisans dedicated to precision, integrity and style. Handcrafted in the United States, Fantasia by DeSerio's collections are available nationwide at fantasiabydeserio.com, as well as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, bringing the brand's signature approach to accessible luxury to consumers across the country.

To explore the full collection of Fantasia by DeSerio's handcrafted jewelry thoughtfully designed to commemorate milestones, celebrate special occasions and elevate everyday style, visit fantasiabydeserio.com and follow along on Instagram.

About Fantasia by DeSerio

Fantasia by DeSerio is where legacy craftsmanship meets modern luxury. Founded by master diamond setter Al DeSerio, Fantasia by DeSerio has been synonymous with craftsmanship, innovation and timeless jewelry design for nearly 100 years. Today, the brand continues to evolve under the leadership of the DeSerio family, offering accessible, travel-friendly luxury jewelry that blends heritage artistry with modern innovation to deliver brilliance without boundaries. Explore the full collection at fantasiabydeserio.com and stay connected on Instagram @Fantasia_by_DeSerio for the latest updates and styles.

Media Contact:

Kate Glending, Agency H5

[email protected]

SOURCE Fantasia by DeSerio