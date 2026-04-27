A Match Made for Fandom: Kellanova and the U.S. Soccer Federation Team Up to Launch an Exclusive Snack Lineup Celebrating Moments that Bring Your Pack Together

Turning everyday snacking into team pride with six limited-edition U.S. Soccer snacks across fan-favorite brands

KEY POINTS

Kick-off time for a new era of snacking: As the official snack of the United States Soccer Federation, Kellanova brands are introducing a limited-time lineup built for the shared moments that make soccer more than a sport.

As the official snack of the United States Soccer Federation, Kellanova brands are introducing a limited-time lineup built for the shared moments that make soccer more than a sport. A limited-edition lineup from brand favorites: Introducing Cheez-It ® Chili Cheese Dog, Cheez-It ® Original Flags & Stars, Pringles ® Spicy Loaded Nachos, Pop-Tarts ® Star-Spangled Blueberry, Rice Krispies Treats ® Red White & Blue Sprinkles and Town House ® Star Spangled Original Crackers.

Introducing Chili Cheese Dog, Original Flags & Stars, Spicy Loaded Nachos, Star-Spangled Blueberry, Red White & Blue Sprinkles and Star Spangled Original Crackers. Coming this May: Find the limited-time offerings at retailers nationwide. Fans can also discover additional U.S. Soccer-themed retail exclusives in special in-store displays at select retailers nationwide for a limited time.

CHICAGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for a summer of soccer, Kellanova brands, now part of Mars Snacking, and the U.S. Soccer Federation are kicking off their partnership with the introduction of six limited-time snacks built for shared moments with your pack that make soccer more than a sport.

Inspired by the team spirit at the heart of the game, the lineup celebrates the entire pack – from the players on the pitch to the fans cheering them on. Whether you're hosting the watch party, heading to the match or showing up with the snacks, this roster of flavors is ready to score.

Turning everyday snacking into team pride with six limited-edition U.S. Soccer snacks across fan-favorite brands

"The energy and passion of soccer fans is contagious, and we wanted to capture that excitement in a lineup of snacks that is just as dynamic," said Maggie Hoy, Omni Center of Excellence Lead at Mars Snacking. "This lineup is a banner for U.S. team spirit; from sweet to savory, we've created limited-edition flavors in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation meant to be the perfect co-star for every goal, every save, and every moment of celebration this season."

From on-the-field competitors to the off-the-field supporters, the two are turning everyday snacking into team pride with:

Cheez-It ® Original Flags & Stars: Celebrate the timeless, iconic cheesy goodness and crunch of Cheez-It ® Original, now in fun, festive flag and star shapes. Every bite is baked with 100% real cheese, delivering that perfectly toasted, savory flavor you know and love.

Celebrate the timeless, iconic cheesy goodness and crunch of Original, now in fun, festive flag and star shapes. Every bite is baked with 100% real cheese, delivering that perfectly toasted, savory flavor you know and love. Cheez-It ® Chili Cheese Dog: Get ready for a flavor experience that's both nostalgic and excitingly bold. Each bite is packed with the satisfying heat of chili, the rich creaminess of cheese and the savory flavor of a classic hot dog. It's the taste of summer fairs and late-night cravings all in one perfectly crunchy bite.

Get ready for a flavor experience that's both nostalgic and excitingly bold. Each bite is packed with the satisfying heat of chili, the rich creaminess of cheese and the savory flavor of a classic hot dog. It's the taste of summer fairs and late-night cravings all in one perfectly crunchy bite. Pop-Tarts ® Star-Spangled Blueberry: Experience the breakfast classic with a spirited twist. Bite into a unique red pastry to discover a sweet, blueberry-flavored filling. Each Pop-Tart is topped with white icing and festive red and blue sprinkles, creating a delicious tribute to team pride in every bite.

Experience the breakfast classic with a spirited twist. Bite into a unique red pastry to discover a sweet, blueberry-flavored filling. Each Pop-Tart is topped with white icing and festive red and blue sprinkles, creating a delicious tribute to team pride in every bite. Pringles ® Spicy Loaded Nachos: Enjoy the bold, savory flavors of spicy jalapeño and nacho cheese in a perfectly crunchy potato crisp. Every bite delivers a dynamic blend of zesty jalapeño, rich cheddar cheese, and a kick of savory spices for a satisfyingly spicy crunch.

Enjoy the bold, savory flavors of spicy jalapeño and nacho cheese in a perfectly crunchy potato crisp. Every bite delivers a dynamic blend of zesty jalapeño, rich cheddar cheese, and a kick of savory spices for a satisfyingly spicy crunch. Rice Krispies Treats ® Red White & Blue Sprinkles: Indulge in the simple, marshmallowy goodness of the classic Rice Krispies Treats you know and love, now with a festive flair. Each Rice Krispies Treat is topped with a sprinkle of red, white and blue, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. A timeless snack, dressed up for celebration.

Indulge in the simple, marshmallowy goodness of the classic Rice Krispies Treats you know and love, now with a festive flair. Each Rice Krispies Treat is topped with a sprinkle of red, white and blue, adding a delightful crunch to every bite. A timeless snack, dressed up for celebration. Town House® Star Spangled Original Crackers: Savor the classic, buttery taste of Town House now in the form of a flag-shaped cracker. Each bite delivers a light, crispy crunch and savory, toasted notes, making it the perfect snack while you celebrate your favorite team.

"Our fans are at the center of everything we do," said Catherine Newman, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at U.S. Soccer. "This collaboration with Kellanova is about meeting them in the moments that matter most. At the watch parties, matches and shared experiences that make soccer so special. It's a fun, accessible way to bring fans closer to the game and to each other."

Shop the limited-time offerings when they hit shelves nationwide this May. Fans can also discover additional U.S. Soccer-packaged retail exclusives perfect for game day celebrations in special in-store displays at select retailers nationwide for a limited time. Visit ItTakesAPack.com for more information.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES SOCCER FEDERATION

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

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