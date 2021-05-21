A Multicolored Spectrum of Emotional Expressions, Like a Painter Who Uses a Palette From the Heart - Director, Filmmaker, Musician, and Social Influencer Tian Boothe Produces Narrative Musical Album: 'E.R. Emotional Release'

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning independent director and musician Tian Boothe recently announced she was fully engaged with producing a stand-alone musical album to partner with her short film "E.R. Compliance." The film features a troubled woman who grew up with a limited emotional range, struggling to connect with the first person who reaches out and touches her deeply. Boothe is known for such emotionally invested artistic works, having already achieved critical acclaim for other short projects like "Shattered Dream," and starring in the Amazon Prime film "Ain't No Other Way." The album for "E.R. Emotional Release" is scheduled for release in December 2021.

Tian Boothe: Flowing Across Artistic Genres

A noted American film director, producer, editor, writer, songwriter, and software developer, Tian has produced multiple films like "Shattered Dream," "E.R. Compliance," "Never Look Back," "The Tip," "Fall Break," "The Chase," and others. She is the niece of popular Jamaican vocalist, Ken Boothe and is the sister of music producer Jullian Boothe, best known as the manager of Amara La Negra and for his role on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami."

In her final term of studies Tian was introduced to and mentored by multi award-winning producer Kia Kiso (Mile… Mile & A Half," "America the Beautiful," "Spiritual Liberation"). Having collaborated and created content across many genres, Tian has collaborated with celebrated artists such as world sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Gino Ferrari, Inga Nataya, Ko-Wei Chen, Cate Kessler, Malcolm David Kelly, Third World Don aka Mike Beatz, Amira Harvey, Erika Stasiuleviciute, Anna Carvalho, Kiersten Kay, Katelyn Kay, Nika Balina, Skylar Hill, Natascha Borg, Murray Burn, Brinn Abbate, Robert W. Perkins, Journey Christine, Michael MacRae, Bowie Bundlie, Mair Mulroney, Brian Carroll, Kelley Poling, Paris Smith, Beverly Rose, Emily Marie Reed, Ishan Mehra and more.

Tian's personal style is often described as fearlessly honest, truthful, dramatic, touching, magical and emotionally powerful. In late 2020, Tian was scouted by Marquee Image Models founded by while trending on a popular livestream app and soon became a content creator for their partner app Likee, where she showcases her other talents. In addition to her many artistic projects, Tian is also engaged as a full-time software developer.

Learn more about Tian's work at: www.TianBoothe.com. And stay up-to-date on her latest music and film projects by following Tian on social media: Instagram, YouTube, Likee, Facebook, IMDb, LinkedIn.

