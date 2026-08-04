A New Automated Dry Herb Device Aims to Redefine the Cannabis Smoking Session

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a cannabis hardware market dominated by dry herb vaporizers, glass pieces, and portable accessories, Boston-based Spark Perceptions Technology is taking a different approach. Rather than focusing only on battery life, portability, or heating precision, the company is addressing a more basic challenge: the repetitive manual process of loading, lighting, clearing, cleaning, and reloading that has long shaped traditional dry herb consumption.

EZUP Aurora Teardown Diagram

Its flagship product, the EZUP Aurora, is designed as an automated dry herb device for adult consumers in legal markets. Unlike vape pens or oil cartridges, Aurora is not sold with nicotine, THC, cannabis, or any plant material. It is a reusable hardware device built to automate the dry herb session itself.

Users load ground herb into a storage hopper, and the system automatically meters portions into a combustion chamber, ignites each portion, manages the session flow, and collects ash in a removable compartment. This self-feeding and ash-collection system is central to Aurora's value proposition.

Traditional smoking tools often require repeated interruptions to reload material, clear residue, or clean the chamber. Aurora is designed to reduce those interruptions and create a smoother, more continuous session. Its system combines four core functions: automatic feeding, ash collection, controlled combustion, and continuous session design. Together, these features are intended to make the experience cleaner, more convenient, and more repeatable.

The product is positioned as an alternative for consumers who prefer combustion but want a more modern, consistent, and user-friendly device. While much of the dry herb category has focused on vaporizer innovation, many consumers still value combustion for its familiarity and immediacy. Aurora aims to bring greater convenience and workflow control to that experience.

Research on cannabis smoking behavior highlights why consistency matters. Studies have shown that puff volume, duration, preparation method, and delivery format can all influence user experience and material efficiency. These findings point to an opportunity for better-controlled hardware that can reduce variability and improve repeatability across sessions.

Engineering this type of device is complex. Dry herb can vary in moisture, grind size, density, and texture, all of which can affect reliable feeding and combustion. To succeed in real-world conditions, Aurora combines mechanical precision, airflow control, heat management, durability, and ease of maintenance.

Spark Perceptions believes the long-term opportunity extends beyond a single product. As adult-use markets mature, cannabis hardware is likely to become smarter, cleaner, and easier to use. Aurora is positioned within this emerging smart cannabis hardware category, where convenience, consistency, and session automation are becoming increasingly important.

For Spark Perceptions, the goal is not simply to introduce another cannabis accessory. With EZUP Aurora, the company aims to establish a new standard for automated dry herb consumption—one that reduces repetitive manual work, improves session efficiency, and makes combustion-based use feel more like a modern appliance than a traditional smoking tool.

Media Contact

Lisa Lizan

WhatsAPP: +33 7 83 98 33 44

[email protected]

https://www.sparkperceptions.com

SOURCE Spark Perceptions Technology Inc.