A New Biopharma Roadmap: Zifo's SiEE Basel Event Puts Data Before AI Hype

Global scientific informatics leaders outline how the industry must conquer scientific data today to prepare for tomorrow.

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo's 2026 Scientific Informatics Experience Exchange (SiEE) in Basel convened leading experts from companies such as Roche, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Galapagos, AbbVie, and Syngenta to tackle the industry's most pressing challenge: ensuring current digital and AI executions rest on solid data foundations while preparing for the next frontier of technological disruption.

Zifo's SiEE is a curated forum for leaders across Scientific Informatics, R&D IT, Digital, Data, CMC, Manufacturing and Quality

Throughout the summit, speakers shared technical frameworks and operational strategies aimed at resolving structural data challenges. Core discussions centred on establishing strict master data governance, scaling automated workflows at the cyber-physical interface, standardizing CMC data pipelines, and preparing organizational cultures for advanced applications like closed-loop science and digital twins.

To watch the sessions, please visit: https://zifo.com/event/siee-basel-2026-ondemand/

Key Insights from SiEE Basel 2026

The summit featured strategic roadmaps and technical deep-dives from industry leaders actively solving integration and data hurdle:

Data and Governance as the Backbone of Digital Biopharma Labs: Marc de Luca, Director, Global Product Owner, LIMS at Bayer.

Marc de Luca, Director, Global Product Owner, LIMS at Bayer. Panel Discussion: Scientific Industry Megatrends: Featuring Ercan Sükür (Head of AI Incubator, Roche), Andrea Capuccio (Executive Leader, Digital Transformation & AI Governance, Galapagos), Birgit Schuhmacher (Managing Director, GBA Pharma GmbH), and Nathan Barrow (Director, Product & Customer Strategy, SOLVE Chemistry).

Featuring Ercan Sükür (Head of AI Incubator, Roche), Andrea Capuccio (Executive Leader, Digital Transformation & AI Governance, Galapagos), Birgit Schuhmacher (Managing Director, GBA Pharma GmbH), and Nathan Barrow (Director, Product & Customer Strategy, SOLVE Chemistry). From Automation to Adoption: Scaling Digital Workflows at the Cyber Physical Interface: Arndt Finklemann, R&D IT Manager at Syngenta.

Arndt Finklemann, R&D IT Manager at Syngenta. Scaling Scientific Informatics: Importance of LoB Digital Representatives in Digital Transformation: Isa Kristina Kirk, GR Digital Lead at Novo Nordisk.

Isa Kristina Kirk, GR Digital Lead at Novo Nordisk. CMC Data Strategy – Flashlight on General Approach & Data Standards: Christian Pilger, Director, Solution Architecture Lead at AbbVie.

Christian Pilger, Director, Solution Architecture Lead at AbbVie. Better data, Better Decisions: A Faster Route for Chemical Process Development and Scale Up: Linden Schrecker, Founder & CEO at SOLVE Chemistry.

The Path Forward for Digital Biopharma

Paul Denny-Gouldson, Zifo's Chief Scientific Officer, summarized the summit's core imperative: "To successfully scale these advanced digital initiatives, we are shifting our paradigm to treat scientific data as our most valuable strategic asset. By championing scientific understanding, cross-functional collaboration, and robust data governance first, we are laying the groundwork not just for today's AI implementations, but for the fundamental process revolutions that will define tomorrow."

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. https://www.zifo.com | https://zifo.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

SOURCE Zifo