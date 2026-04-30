A New Frontier in Sovereign Assets: William Welser IV Unveils The Story Economy as a Decisive Alternative to the Failing Attention Economy

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the accelerating disruption caused by artificial intelligence and the collapse of traditional data privacy models, technologist William Welser IV has released a comprehensive playbook for the next era of value exchange. Distributed by Simon and Schuster, The Story Economy: How Sharing Your Truth Can Be Your Most Valuable Asset serves as the definitive guide for policy makers and investors ready to move beyond the exploitative models of Big Tech.

The Post-Attention Economy: A Blueprint for Market Creation and Policy Stability

Welser provides a sophisticated perspective informed by his experiences as a hands-on entrepreneur mixed with his leadership at the RAND Corporation and his tenure as an officer in the US Air Force. Having spent decades architecting solutions for complex technology challenges and algorithmic ethics, he identifies the current digital landscape as a systemic failure. The Story Economy is a forward-leaning plan to transition from an economy that harvests human attention to one that recognizes personal narrative as a sovereign asset. This is not a call for reform but a strategy for building an entirely new marketplace.

Our authentic, personal stories are our most valuable asset: a new form of currency.

— William Welser IV

Market Drivers for Institutional Growth and Policy Stability

This framework outlines the necessary infrastructure for a world where data sovereignty is a prerequisite for economic stability. Key pillars include:

The Creation of a New Asset Class: Investors have the opportunity to capitalize on an economic model where personal truths function as currency, moving beyond the diminishing returns of traditional data mining.

Investors have the opportunity to capitalize on an economic model where personal truths function as currency, moving beyond the diminishing returns of traditional data mining. Proactive Algorithmic Governance: Policy makers are provided with a technical roadmap to regulate emerging technologies without stifling the innovation required for national security.

Policy makers are provided with a technical roadmap to regulate emerging technologies without stifling the innovation required for national security. Market-Driven Cognitive Sovereignty: This model protects the integrity of human thought by creating financial and legal incentives for individual data ownership.

This model protects the integrity of human thought by creating financial and legal incentives for individual data ownership. Bridging Global Divides: By treating personal stories as a form of capital, this framework offers a for-profit engine to close the wealth, education, and healthcare gaps.

About William Welser IV

William Welser IV is a systems thinker and has spent the past decade as an entrepreneur developing tools and systems that empower individual human agency through the ethical application of technology and data science. His previous work at RAND defined the national conversation on data privacy and AI ethics, making him a critical voice for those looking to lead the next technological transition.

Briefings and Market Engagement

The Story Economy is intended to serve as the primary briefing document for those architecting the next generation of global markets and digital legislation. Policy advisors, congressional staff, and institutional investors are invited to engage with this framework to discuss the implementation of these solutions, the development of the narrative-based asset class, and approaches to staying informed about new technologies in a full-throttle world. The book is published by Radius Book Group and distributed by Simon and Schuster.

SOURCE William Welser IV