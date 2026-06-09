A New Gospel is Being Published by Granite Ridge Press LLC. Unsurprisingly, it's About Donald Trump.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the most revealing way to understand modern politics were to read it as mythology?

That question lies at the heart of The Book of Don: A Sacred Chronicle of the Trump Era, a satirical novel by T.B. Calder that transforms contemporary political history into a mock-biblical epic. Written in the language and cadence of ancient scripture, the novel chronicles the rise of Donald Trump not merely as a political figure, but as a cultural phenomenon—and, ultimately, as a myth.

Cover art for The Book of Don: A Sacred Chronicle of the Trump Era by T.B. Calder. Hardcover edition of The Book of Don: A Sacred Chronicle of the Trump Era.

Through prophecies, proclamations, disciples, adversaries, signs, wonders, and media spectacles, The Book of Don explores how power acquires legitimacy, how narratives become belief, and how public figures are elevated into symbols larger than themselves.

At a moment when politics increasingly resembles spectacle, the novel asks timeless questions. How are heroes made? How are villains created? Why do societies continually transform leaders into legends? And what happens when political identity begins to function like faith?

Far from a conventional political book, The Book of Don examines the machinery of myth-making itself. By rendering recent history as sacred text, the novel invites readers to step outside contemporary partisan narratives and consider the deeper forces that shape collective belief, public memory, and cultural power.

Critics have taken notice.

Kirkus Reviews awarded The Book of Don its coveted "Get It" recommendation, calling the novel "Lofty, witty, and unbiased." The review further praised the work as "...among the great literary satires." Following the review, The Book of Don was selected for publication in the July 15, 2026 issue of Kirkus Reviews.

While the novel draws upon recognizable events from recent American history, its themes extend far beyond any single politician or era. At its core, The Book of Don is an exploration of authority, spectacle, collective belief, hero worship, public storytelling, and the enduring human need to create meaning through narrative.

In keeping with those themes, T.B. Calder writes under a pen name and has chosen to remain anonymous. No biography. No author photo. No media persona.

The decision is intentional.

Just as the novel examines the ways societies construct myths around public figures, its author has stepped aside, allowing the work to stand apart from personality, biography, and brand. Readers are left with the text itself—and the questions it raises about power, belief, and the stories civilizations tell about themselves.

The Book of Don is available June 14, 2026, in hardcover, paperback, and ebook editions.

For review copies, media inquiries, and additional information, visit REALbookofDon.com.

Media Contact

T.B. Calder

646-535-0311

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SOURCE Granite Ridge Press LLC.