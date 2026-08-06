A New Video Podcast for Twins Promises Authentic Twinversations®, Relatable Stories, and Fresh Perspectives on the Twin Relationship

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Twinversations Podcast LLC announces the official launch of Twinversations A Conversation with Twins by Twins©®, a video podcast for twins that explores the holistic relationship of twins and external forces that impact the twin bond. Hosted by identical twin sisters Adria Brodie and Apryle Brodie, the Brodie twins create a space for identical and fraternal twins to dive deeper into what it means for them to do life as twins, and to inform Singletons (non-twins) how to understand the depth of their twinship. In true twin form, these conversations morph into Twinversations®, verbal and non-verbal conversations between twins that require no explanation®, according to the Brodie Twins.

Photos:

Twinversations A Conversation with Twins by Twins Podcast Cover

Apryle Brodie, co-host & Adria Brodie, co-host

Twinversations with the Brodie Twins

Reels

Introducing the Brodie Twins S1E1 Reel

Identity Crisis Twin Story S1E2 Reel

Brodie Twins' Mom Talks Real Love S1E3 Reel

"Oftentimes, Singletons ask surface questions as part of their discovery process of learning who we are as twins, when the depth of the twin relationship and twin bond are much more complex, with layers of unique experiences, societal expectations, and discovery of our identities," says Adria Brodie, co-host. "Apryle and I created our podcast and our brand, Twinversations®, to connect the dots and close the gap between the twin and non-twin worlds by showing Singletons who twins are, and how one could learn more about themselves by learning twin stories."

With season one underway, viewers can watch the first three episodes, featuring an introduction from the Brodie Twins in episode one: Twinversations® with their favorite twin cousins in episode two, and a brave Mother's Day edition with the Brodie Twins' mom in episode three.

While twins are primary guests, episodes will include conversations with siblings and parents of twins, etc., sharing their perspective and experience with twins.

Get ready to be entertained and informed! Download episodes of Twinversations A Conversation with Twins by Twins©® available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Buzzsprout. Follow on Instagram.

Twinversations Podcast LLC is a Black-owned, women-led, and Twin-led brand rooted in authentic conversations, intentional connections, and Twin culture. For more information, visit www.twinversationspodcast.com and www.twinversations.com.

SOURCE Twinversations Podcast LLC